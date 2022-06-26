4 comments
-
Ahh . . .
Seeing lots of posts about Roe v Wade saying, “I’m so horrified with what this country has become! This has gone too far!”
Really? When was it better?
In the 10s, when we bombed 8 countries, annihilated Libya, armed fascist Ukraine and tried to do the same in Syria?
In the 00s, when we killed 1 million Iraqis, let Wall Street off scott-free for robbing a generation of their livelihood, tried to destroy Venezuela, and suspended all due process for anyone a fed thought might be a “terrorist?”
In the 90s, when we passed the laws that created the worst incarceration state in human history, locked Haitian refugees in concentration camps in Florida, initiated broken windows policing, bombed Belgrade into oblivion, and illegally dismantled the USSR/Eastern Bloc, leaving economic and social wreckage which remains to this day?
Or maybe it was the 80s, when we shipped crack into the hood to create a drug war, armed right-wing death squads in Nicaragua, and ignored AIDS?
The 70s, when we were still in Vietnam, armed and trained Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, and the FBI eliminated all meaningful political dissent for good by assassination, imprisonment or deportation?
Or did you mean the 60s, when we invaded Southeast Asia and waged war on man and nature for a decade, had a deeply co-opted Civil Rights movement which met violent resistance, before women’s rights were even on the table?
No? Then the 50s? When we initiated a nuclear arms race, committed genocide in Korea, and built a culture of mass consumerism on a foundation of racism and patriarchy?
Why is *this* the breaking point for so many? Why are we so deeply lost in petit bourgeois individualism that nothing means anything until it could affect us ourselves, or our prevailing causes celebres?
The reaction of the white petite bourgeoisie (for those unfamiliar with the term, I’m basically talking about the liberal middle class) to Roe and to Covid, placed next to their total indifference to global and domestic rape and plunder for generations, tells us all we need to know about who is on the side of humanity on earth.
America has always been a hyper-individualist death cult.
Join a revolutionary organization today, or if you can, leave this shithole and build power elsewhere on earth.
By JFC
…. Or read, Jim “Fergie” Chambers,
https://fergie.substack.com/p/roe-reversal-is-business-as-usual?r=xyql2&utm_medium=ios
-
It is all of a piece. There is no way that the violence, perversion, and insanity characterized by Empire cannot return to the homeland. There is no way the violence done to working class people cannot affect their minds and make them vulnerable to the first demagogue coming along who offers them relief from their suffering: it is the Blacks, it is the Mexicans, it is abortion, it is the gays, and so on so they do not look at the social order as it really is, what it has become.
As a man born at the time of the bomb, I do not really know, but I believe many women take one look at this order and choose not to bring a baby into it. I believe that many people look at the order and choose not to breed.
The fascist order needs babies and breeders, so it punishes or coerces those who do not go along with the program.
-
-
-
To confess my honest truth, I thought the “The Handmaid’s Tale” a bit too much for any dark prediction. I mean how on earth would they be able to enforce it. But what can I say? It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!