Ralph Nader: Weaning the State Department Off War-making

by
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. [Prachatai / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0]

By Ralph Nader

Other than being an adjunct booster of overseas Pentagon military operations and refortifying its vulnerable embassies, what does the U.S. State Department stand for and do anymore?

Sometimes it’s hard to see much difference with the much larger Department of Defense (DOD). Its more belligerent statements or threats since Bill and Hillary Clinton’s days have made the DOD sound almost circumspect.

Recall it was Secretary of State, ‘Generalissima’ Hillary Clinton, under Obama, who, against the opposition of Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, pressed the President in 2011 to unlawfully overthrow the Libyan regime unleashing chaos, violence and mayhem in Libya and in neighboring African nations that still prevails today. (Later, Obama said it was his biggest foreign policy regret.)

Our country’s founders established the State Department in 1789 to conduct diplomacy (plus consular duties). Its charter explicitly instructs its function to be peaceful relations with other nations.

We now have Secretary of State Antony Blinken who comes from the Hillary Clinton school of routine, unconstitutional and unlawful adventures overseas. He is ignoring the arms control treaties, especially with Russia, that have either expired, are about to expire, or are violated by both Russia and the US and other nations such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Then there are the treaties signed by 100 or more countries to which the U.S. State Department has scarcely made a move for Senate ratification. These include the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the International Criminal Court, the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, the Convention on the Cluster Munitions and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Waging peace and conflict resolution should be the State Department’s main mission. There is a lot of inherited work for Antony Blinken and a revived foreign service corps to engage big time. Mr. Blinken could press aggressively for ‘cease fires’ for example, as with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In 2019, former president Jimmy Carter called the United States “the most warlike nation in the history of the world,” adding that only 16 years out of our nation’s 242 years were times of peace.

Washington and its “military-industrial-complex” (President Eisenhower’s words) have set records toppling foreign governments that were duly elected by the people, and propping up right-wing dictatorships in Latin America, Africa and Asia, so long as they obey us and our corporations. (See: War is a Racket by General Smedley D. Butler, 1935).

Against this militaristic mania, you may wish to know about the Veterans for Peace (VFP) organization of which I am a member. VFP is embraced by veterans from all our wars going back to World War II. Its members have written, spoken, picketed and pursued non-violent disobediences against the recent wars of the U.S. Empire. VFP has highlighted the immense harm done to millions of innocent victims in these countries, speaking out against the injuries and illnesses of returning U.S. soldiers. VFP advocates for robust peace missions and enforceable arms control treaties.

I found VFP’s short report on the connections between militarism, environmental destruction and climate violence, especially noteworthy. (See, VeteransforPeace.org: https://www.veteransforpeace.org/).

Veterans for Peace challenges the proliferating impact of militarism and the vast bloated unauditable military expenditures throughout our political economy, culture and educational institutions.

With the leadership of Executive Director Garett Reppenhagen, VFP is planning a major expansion of its activities. Membership is open to non-veterans and they welcome donations. In particular, very wealthy elderly people who are looking for a universal cause to recognize might envision what a new future of peace and social justice looks like for our posterity. They can call Mr. Reppenhagen at 314-899-4514 / reppenhagen@veteransforpeace.org.

Perhaps, the State Department can host a meeting with Veterans for Peace to remind itself of its original mission.

Ralph Nader
5 comments

  1. Weaning the state off war-making will first require weaning the people off blind trust in the state to take care of them.

  2. The State Department cannot be reformed: it and the neoliberal capitalist order that runs it must be destroyed and replaced.

    These deluded and self-admiring loons are going to generate a giant military defeat for the US, and if that doesn’t lead to human extinction — i.e. remains non-nuclear –THAT would be the kind of event that could finally trigger the final collapse.

    History can’t be counted on to repeat, but this mechanism worked well eliminating the Tsar.

  3. Well said Ralph! I just heard a great story about a teen in the 80’s joining and influencing (to put it mildly) the SUNY board of trustees and it’s chair- Antony Blinken’s apartheid-investing, Warburg banking-connected father. Paul Jay does a great interview with Jane McAlevey here, https://theanalysis.news/get-organized-to-win-jane-mcalevey-pt-1-8/ You know the importance of organizing, this is an inspiring story. I would love to see the State Department move towards it’s stated mission of creating peaceful relations and being open and honest would ease everything as well. Our cult-ure has healthy conversations about Nazi terror but not NATO and CIA terror that often imitated Nazis and even used them. They murdered women and children to blame compassionate social leaders who didn’t want to be subjugated by corporate bankers. It’s not about the left/right propaganda, it’s about corporate bankers and corporate governments versus compassionate people. Immature narcissistic mindsets are at war with compassion for themselves, others and the living world. This is why our cult-ure sees so much suicide, depression, war, false flag terrorism, polarization, habitat loss, toxic pollution, global biophysical overshoot and extinction. The corporate bankers and their corporate government have been completely out of their minds in the US since the CIA was formed. The false flag killings of women and children in order to blame compassionate social leaders is a case in point. Jimmy Carter at least has made some efforts at atonement, he said the U.S. is ” the most warlike nation in the history of the world.” There’s no mystery why, just none stop propaganda against sensible compassion.

  4. And there I was – through a long and circuitous cerebral journey, given to believe that it is in fact we, the people, who are the state!
    Isn’t that written somewhere ‘deep’ in the Constitution?

    Apparently, it is a specific department of ‘the’ deep state, which determines all of our’ fate.

    It is also now apparent that there is no one who knows how, in today’s American actuality, to go about this particular weaning process, not even the long ostracized, once formidable, Ralph Nader himself!

  5. Thank you Ralph Nader…I am not hopeful that we can make a change but I appreciate your recommendation to reach out to Veterans For Peace……..

