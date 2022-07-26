Chris Hedges Climate Change Environment Original

Chris Hedges: The Dawn of the Apocalypse

by
54 Comments on Chris Hedges: The Dawn of the Apocalypse
We were warned for decades about the death march we are on because of global warming. And yet, the global ruling class continues to frog-march us towards extinction.
Our Climate Future – by Mr. Fish

By Chris Hedges / Original to ScheerPost

The past week has seen record-breaking heat waves across Europe. Wildfires have ripped through Spain, Portugal and France. London’s fire brigade experienced its busiest day since World War II. The U.K. saw its hottest day on record of 104.54 Fahrenheit. In China, more than a dozen cities issued the “highest possible heat warning” this weekend with over 900 million people in China enduring a scorching heat wave along with severe flooding and landslides across large swathes of southern China. Dozens of people have died. Millions of Chinese have been displaced. Economic losses run into the billions of yuan. Droughts, which have destroyed crops, killed livestock and forced many to flee their homes, are creating a potential famine in the Horn of Africa. More than 100 million people in the United States are under heat alerts in more than two dozen states from temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of acres in California. More than 73 percent of New Mexico is suffering from an “extreme” or “severe” drought. Thousands of people had to flee from a fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park on Saturday and 2,000 homes and businesses lost power. 

It is not as if we were not warned. It is not as if we lacked scientific evidence. It is not as if we could not see the steady ecological degeneration and species extinction. And yet, we did not act. The result will be mass death with victims dwarfing the murderous rampages of fascism, Stalinism and Mao Zedong’s China combined. The desperate response is to burn more coal, especially with the soaring cost of natural gas and oil, and extend the life of nuclear power plants to sustain the economy and produce cool air. It is a self-defeating response. Joe Biden has approved more new oil drilling permits than Donald Trump. Once the power outages begin, as in India, the heat waves will exact a grim toll. 

“Half of humanity is in the danger zone, from floods, droughts, extreme storms and wildfires,” U.N Secretary General António Guterres told ministers from 40 countries meeting to discuss the climate crisis on July 18. “No nation is immune. Yet we continue to feed our fossil fuel addiction.”

“We have a choice,” he added. “Collective action or collective suicide.”

The Anthropocene Age – the age of humans, which has caused extinctions of plant and animal species and the pollution of the soil, air and oceans – is accelerating. Sea levels are rising three times faster than predicted. The arctic ice is vanishing at rates that were unforeseen. Even if we stop carbon emissions today – we have already reached 419 parts per million – carbon dioxide concentrations will continue to climb to as high as 550 ppm because of heat trapped in the oceans. Global temperatures, even in the most optimistic of scenarios, will rise for at least another century. This assumes we confront this crisis. The earth is becoming inhospitable to most life.

The average global temperature has risen by about 1.1 Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1880. We are approaching a tipping point of 2 degrees Celsius when the biosphere will become so degraded nothing can save us. 

The ruling class for decades denied the reality of the climate crisis or acknowledged the crisis and did nothing. We sleepwalked into catastrophe. Record heat wavesMonster droughtsShifts in rainfall patterns. Declining crop yields. The melting of the polar ice caps and glaciers resulting in sea level riseFloodingWildfiresPandemics. The breakdown of supply chainsMass migrationsExpanding deserts. The acidification of the oceans that extinguishes sea life, the food source for billions of people. Feedback loops will see one environmental catastrophe worsen another environmental catastrophe. The breakdown will be nonlinear. These are the harbingers of the future. 

Social coercion and the rule of law will disintegrate. This is taking place in many parts of the global south. A ruthless security and surveillance apparatus, along with heavily militarized police, will turn industrial nations into climate fortresses to keep out refugees and prevent uprisings by an increasingly desperate public. The ruling oligarchs will retreat to protected compounds where they will have access to services and amenities, including food, water and medical care, denied to the rest of us. 

Voting, lobbying, petitioning, donating to environmental lobby groups, divestment campaigns and protesting to force the global ruling class to address the climate catastrophe proved no more effective than scrofula victims’ superstitious appeals to Henry VIII to cure them with a royal touch. In 1900 the burning of fossil fuel – mostly coal – produced about 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide a year. That number had risen threefold by 1950. Today the level is 20 times higher than the 1900 figure. During the last 60 years the increase in CO2 was an estimated 100 times faster than what the earth experienced during the transition from the last ice age. 

The last time the earth’s temperature rose 4 degrees Celsius, the polar ice caps did not exist and the seas were hundreds of feet above their current levels. 

You can watch my two-part interview with Roger Hallam, the co-founder of the resistance group Extinction Rebellion, on the climate emergency here and here.

There are three mathematical models for the future: a massive die-off of perhaps 70 percent of the human population and then an uneasy stabilization; extinction of humans and most other species; an immediate and radical reconfiguration of human society to protect the biosphere. This third scenario is dependent on an immediate halt to the production and consumption of fossil fuels, converting to a plant-based diet to end the animal agriculture industry – almost as large a contributor to greenhouse gasses as the fossil fuel industry – greening the deserts and restoring rainforests. 

We knew for decades what harnessing a hundred million years of sunlight stored in the form of coal and petroleum would do to the climateAs early as the 1930s British engineer Guy Stewart Callendar suggested that increased CO2 was warming the planet. In the late 1970s into the 1980s, scientists at companies such as Exxon and Shell determined that the burning of fossil fuels was contributing to rising global temperature. 

“[T]here is concern among some scientific groups that once the effects are measurable, they might not be reversible and little could be done to correct the situation in the short term,” a 1982 internal briefing for Exxon’s management noted.

NASA’s Dr. James Hansen told the U.S. Senate in 1988 that the buildup of CO2 and other gasses were behind the rise in heat. 

But by 1989 Exxon, Shell and other fossil fuel corporations decided the risks to their profits from major curbs in fossil fuel extraction and consumption was unacceptable. They invested in heavy lobbying and funding of faux research and propaganda campaigns to discredit the science on the climate emergency.

Christian Parenti in his book Tropic of Chaos: Climate Change and the New Geography of Violence quotes from “The Age of Consequences: The Foreign Policy and National Security Implications of Global Climate Change,” a 2007 report produced by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Center for a New American Security. R. James Woolsey, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, writes in the report’s final section:

In a world that sees two meter sea level rise, with continued flooding ahead, it will take extraordinary effort for the United States, or indeed any country, to look beyond its own salvation. All of the ways in which human beings have dealt with natural disasters in the past…could come together in one conflagration: rage at government’s inability to deal with the abrupt and unpredictable crises; religious fervor, perhaps even a dramatic rise in millennial end-of-day cults; hostility and violence towards migrants and minority groups, at a time of demographic change and increased global migration; intra-and interstate conflict over resources, particularly food and fresh water. Altruism and generosity would likely be blunted.

The profits from fossil fuels, and the lifestyle the burning of fossil fuels afforded to the privileged on the planet, overroad a rational response. The failure is homicidal.

Clive Hamilton in his Requiem for a Species: Why We Resist the Truth About Climate Change describes a dark relief that comes from accepting that “catastrophic climate change is virtually certain.”

“But accepting intellectually is not the same as accepting emotionally the possibility that the world as we know it is headed for a horrible end,” Hamilton writes. “It’s the same with our own deaths; we all ‘accept’ that we will die, but it is only when death is imminent that we confront the true meaning of our mortality.”

Environmental campaigners, from The Sierra Club to 350.org, woefully misread the global ruling class, believing they could be pressured or convinced to carry out the seismic reconfigurations to halt the descent into a climate hell. These environmental organizations believed in empowering people through hope, even if the hope was based on a lie. They were unable or unwilling to speak the truth. These climate “Pollyannas,” as Hamilton calls them, “adopt the same tactic as doom-mongers, but in reverse. Instead of taking a very small risk of disaster and exaggerating it, they take a very high risk of disaster and minimize it.”

Humans have inhabited cities and states for 6,000 years, “a mere 0.2 percent of the two and a half million years since our first ancestor sharpened a stone,” the anthropologist Ronald Wright notes in A Short History of Progress. The myriad of civilizations built over these 6,000 years have all decayed and collapsed, most through a thoughtless depletion of the natural resources that sustained them. 

The latest iteration of global civilization was dominated by Europeans, who used industrial warfare and genocide to control much of the planet. Europeans and Euro-Americans launched a 500-year-long global rampage of conquering, plundering, looting, exploiting and polluting the earth – as well as killing the indigenous communities, the caretakers of the environment for thousands of years – that stood in the way. The mania for ceaseless economic expansion and exploitation, accelerated by the Industrial Revolution two and a half centuries ago, has become a curse, a death sentence. 

Anthropologists, including Joseph Tainter in The Collapse of Complex Societies, Charles L. Redman in Human Impact on Ancient Environments and Ronald Wright in A Short History of Progress, have laid out the familiar patterns that lead to systems breakdown. Civilizations, as Tainter writes, are “fragile, impermanent things.” Collapse, he writes, “is a recurrent feature of human societies.”

This time the whole planet will go down. There will, with this final collapse, be no new lands left to exploit, no new peoples to subjugate or new civilizations to replace the old. We will have used up the world’s resources, leaving the planet as desolate as the final days of a denuded Easter Island.

Collapse comes throughout human history to complex societies not long after they reach their period of greatest magnificence and prosperity. 

“One of the most pathetic aspects of human history is that every civilization expresses itself most pretentiously, compounds its partial and universal values most convincingly, and claims immortality for its finite existence at the very moment when the decay which leads to death has already begun,” the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr writes in Beyond Tragedy: Essays on the Christian Interpretation of Tragedy.

The very things that cause societies to prosper in the short run, especially new ways to exploit the environment such as the invention of irrigation or use of fossil fuels, lead to disaster in the long run. This is what Wright calls the “progress trap.” 

“We have set in motion an industrial machine of such complexity and such dependence on expansion,” Wright notes, “that we do not know how to make do with less or move to a steady state in terms of our demands on nature.”

The U.S. military, intent on dominating the globe, is the single largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gasses, according to a report from Brown University. This is the same military that has designated global warming a “threat multiplier” and “an accelerant of instability or conflict.”

The powerlessness many will feel in the face of ecological and economic chaos will unleash further collective delusions, such as fundamentalist beliefs in a god or gods who will come back to earth and save us. The Christian right provides a haven for this magical thinking. Crisis cults spread rapidly among Native American societies in the later part of the 19th century as the buffalo herds and the remaining tribes faced extermination. The Ghost Dance held out the hope that all the horrors of white civilization — the railroads, the murderous cavalry units, the timber merchants, the mine speculators, the hated tribal agencies, the barbed wire, the machine guns, even the white man himself — would disappear. Our psychological hard wiring is no different.

The greatest existential crisis of our time is to at once be willing to accept the bleakness before us and resist. The global ruling class has forfeited its legitimacy and credibility. It must be replaced. This will require sustained mass civil disobedience, such as those mounted by Extinction Rebellion, to drive the global rulers from power. Once the rulers see us as a real threat they will become vicious, even barbaric, in their efforts to cling to their positions of privilege and power. We may not succeed in halting the death march, but let those who come after us, especially our children, say we tried.

NOTE TO SCHEERPOST READERS FROM CHRIS HEDGES: There is now no way left for me to continue to write a weekly column for ScheerPost and produce my weekly television show without your help. The walls are closing in, with startling rapidity, on independent journalism, with the elites, including the Democratic Party elites, clamoring for more and more censorship. Bob Scheer, who runs ScheerPost on a shoestring budget, and I will not waver in our commitment to independent and honest journalism, and we will never put ScheerPost behind a paywall, charge a subscription for it, sell your data or accept advertising. Please, if you can, sign up at chrishedges.substack.com so I can continue to post my now weekly Monday column on ScheerPost and produce my weekly television show, The Chris Hedges Report.

Chris Hedges
Chris Hedges

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning NewsThe Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of show The Chris Hedges Report.

Author Site

54 comments

  1. I’m struck by one thing in this tirade of apocalyptic cry babying – are you trying to tell me Henry VIII couldn’t cure scrofula? What next, too little standing room on the head of a pin for even a dozen angels? Hedges demonstrates you can take the boy out of the seminary but you cannot take the seminary out of the boy.

    Reply

    1. It’s more than his religious upbringing, just saying… The subject of global heating has been hijacked by the very globalists Hedges points to as causing the problem. They blame working people and tell us that we must eat ze bugs and live without vehicles, which are now our homes because we can’t afford rent. Hell- we can’t afford gas because the globalists are conducting a controlled demolition of the economy to force us in the not-so-distant future to accept digital wallets and CBDCs, a critical part of the foundation for technofeudalism. Hedges will never discuss this. I’ll damn well take my chances with an enraged mother nature before I’ll show my face in the streets in support of the eugenicist/technofeudalist/globalist 2030 agenda to kill off as many of us as they can. Hedges can take his PMC hatred of us and shove it where the sun don’t shine. His class will get NO solidarity from me, PMC enablers of globalist dystopias. BTW, I eat more meat today because of people like Hedges. I’m eating all the high protein food I can afford before they try to starve us into submission.

      Reply

  2. As I commented yesterday:

    The hand strangling the baby reminds me of Grover Norquest’s wish to he and others:

    “Who famously said he wanted to shrink government to a size where he could drown it in a bathtub.”

    But my wish, as well, which I am quite certain that; you Chris, Earl Shorris, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Cornel West, and particularly William Robinson would share in his forth-coming August 2022 book, “Can Global Capitalism Endure?” — goes all the way back to the triplet of Empire’s modern development:

    1. Dumping ‘Negative Externality Cost’ on “others” in order to deceive and make massive faux-profits.

    2. Employ the pyramidal scam of “Accumulation by Dispossession” to become, as we are now, “We’re #1”, “We’re #1”, “We’re #1” in having the highest/worst GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY in the world.

    3. And finally, to employ that massive trove of stolen Wealth to feed this: Disguised Global Crony Capitalist Racist Propagandist Criminal Ecocidal Child-Killing & War-Starting EMPIRE, controlled by the ‘Ruling-Elite’, UHNWI, <0.003%ers, TCCers, arrogantly self-appointed "Masters of the Universe", and "Evil (not-so) Geniuses" [Kurt Andersen] — which hides Empire behind their totally corrupted dual-party Vichy-facade of faux-democracy.

    The sum of which is this pyramid of Empire:

    There has been over a century of dumping fossil fuel “Negative Externality Costs” on our planet that made trillions in faux-profits, which should be ‘clawed-Back” from those UHNWI and ruling-elites who gorged on those looted, hoarded, and unproductive phony profits.

    This is now the major way that the ultra-rich and their global corporations and banks loot the entire world, which is now just one fully integrated but well camouflaged and Disguised Global Crony Capitalist EMPIRE, as Prof. Robinson first and most accurately diagnosed and described as early as he did:

    “The U.S. state is a key point of condensation for pressures from dominant

    groups around the world to resolve problems of global capitalism and to

    secure the legitimacy of the system overall. In this regard, “U.S.”

    imperialism refers to the use by transnational elites of the U.S. state

    apparatus (hard & soft powers) to continue to attempt to expand,

    defend, and stabilize the global capitalist system. We are witness less

    to a “U.S.” imperialism per se than to a global capitalist imperialism.

    We face an EMPIRE OF GLOBAL CAPITAL, headquartered, for evident

    historical reasons, in Washington.”

    [Caps added]

    Global Capitalism and the Crisis of Humanity, 2014 Robinson, William

    Cambridge University Press.

    Reply

    2. With regard to the existential Climate Crisis, I find it useful — and hope others may — to employ Adam McKay’s fabulously revealing film, “Don’t Look UP”, in order to view the movie as a three tiered multi-metaphorical plot device in which first, the fictional metaphor of the COMET as predictably hitting our earth with scientific precision in 6 months, 14 days, and some minutes — is actually only the first (fictional threat) which astrophysicists can assure us is not going to happen for centuries.

      On a second plot-devise is a the conditionality of the very real Climate Crisis — which Al Gore did a great job of describing this Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Toad, and on ABC’s “This Week” with George Steponhisdic — and certainly will produce “unprecedented” apocalyptic conditions — (apparently it’s mandatory today to use the word “unprecedented” for every bubble-headed TV anchor).

      But the third hidden set of nearly undetectable script-writing, and film production devises, are that the Co-Producer of “Don’t Look UP” is actually, Ron “We’re an Empire now” Suskind — who hectored Bush’s senior advisor, Karl Rove, to the point of shouting-out:

      “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.” — which was reported by Suskind, and printed in “these ‘Times’ they are a-changing” New York Times of Oct. 22, 2004. The kicker, for the script of “Don’t Look UP” is that Bernie Sander’s political strategist was a script writer for this Three-Tiered metaphorical exposure of EMPIRE being the real-world apocalypse, which is most likely to savage our world even before the Climate Crisis!

      Reply

      1. Sorry, in my leaving out the name of, David Sirota, who was the Bernie aligned ‘script-writer’ for Adam McKay’s radically funny, but most deeply insightful film since Warren Beatty’s “Bulworth” 1998.

  3. Relying on the historical memories of the ‘shortsighted’ mind of man – which go back but two-hundred thousand years or so in the time-span of the existence of the Earth – for determining when natures seasons “should properly have begun” and what their duration should or should not be, is a result of the folly of man’s self-inculcated excessive pride and self-confidence.

    Because man’s meteorological records, accurate as they may be scientifically, which date back a mere couple of hundred years saying that “fire season is much longer than it used to be” in a specified area tells us of the full extent of climate change going on naturally for billions of years, is absurd!

    There is no doubt, in the advanced scientific mind of man that climate change is happening, as we talk about it, and that the catastrophe of complete climate collapse awaits humanity, just a couple of years down the road, but it tells us nothing about the planet’s natural endurance capacity; without humans on it, in the infinite Cosmos. There will be no mo(u)rning!

    For billions of years, prior to the arrival of the ‘human’ species, the planet not only survived, it evolved continuously, as an integral aspect of the expansion of the infinite; humankind being but only one of the minutiae of billions of species, which derived therefrom, are product of this evolution.

    Did humankind, the one thinking species, evolve with an ineradicable innate death instinct?
    Does evolution necessarily entail transformative processes, in extant beings?

    A profound, though highly unsettling example is the already existing, though fundamentally flawed political process, in America! In order for it to be truly transformative it has to completely evolve, systemically. This will take humankind to change itself from within; from what it already is, into the actual projection of what it dreams of being – exceptional.

    To this point in the transformative process, with the leadership role the U.S. has unilaterally designated to itself, it is becoming more obvious, with each passing day that the insane behaviors of U.S. society overall is the foremost example of just how persistent is the unconscious death wish – Thanatos (In Greek mythology, the personification of death).

    Climate change! What climate change? Climate catastrophe? It doesn’t concern me, I’m of the exceptional species!

    Reply

    1. To put it mildly we are F***ed and still in denial. This time though it appears Mother Earth is playing for keeps.

      Reply

    2. EM, when you write this :

      “There is no doubt, in the advanced scientific mind of man that climate change is happening, as we talk about it, and that the catastrophe of complete climate collapse awaits humanity, just a couple of years down the road, but it tells us nothing about the planet’s natural endurance capacity; without humans on it, in the infinite Cosmos. There will be no mo(u)rning!” — it makes me think of this final ending of Kurt Vonnegut’s non-fiction “Man Without a Country”:

      REQUIEM

      The crucified planet Earth,
      should it find a voice
      and a sense of irony,
      might now well say
      of our abuse of it,
      “Forgive them, Father,
      They know not what they do.”

      The irony would be
      that we know what
      we are doing.

      When the last living thing
      has died on account of us,
      how poetical it would be
      if Earth could say,
      in a voice floating up
      perhaps
      from the floor
      of the Grand Canyon,
      “It is done.”
      People did not like it here.

      Vonnegut, Kurt. A Man Without a Country (p. 80). Random House Publishing Group. Kindle Edition.

      Reply

      1. “People did not like it here.”

        Indeed. Such a beautiful planet too. A paradise ruined by humans. What I find strangely interesting is that unsatisfied with this earthly paradise now trashed they ask to be allowed into yet another paradise for themselves when they piously go to church. Do they plan to trash the next one?

  4. I wonder why there is suddenly right now so much to coment on about this topic? For me, mostly post links to my own writings.

    First, a refutation to the whole climate nonsense. https://yaxls.wordpress.com/2022/01/26/listen-greenhouse-gasbag/
    Second, a question of why we have al these people who can get one subject right, and go shit stupid about another one. You have to have a correct context about a topic before you have an opinion about it. These days truth is usually the direct opposite to the accepted facts. The three most common fake tropes right now are climate hysteria, Anti Russia hate, and covid minimalism. https://yaxls.wordpress.com/2022/01/26/listen-greenhouse-gasbag/

    Reply

    1. Data free assertions and pure BS. The Earth has been warming since the holocene and will keep warming – its basic radiative physics – add CO2 and the system warms. In fact if it wasnt for CO2 the earth would be an iceball and there would be no humans to argue.

      Reply

  5. Strategic Plan: acknowledge the problems and trends that seem to stand in the way of this planets survival.

    Love Everyone: Live in gratitude for those who offer insight, wisdom, from their heart as well as their minds.

    Hate No-One: Hate removes me from choosing to do what I can to care for and support the human experience. This frees my mind to explore options to help this place become free of fear, hatred and greed.

    Move To The Edge: I read the articles that are about the failings and the potential for each of us to contribute to healing the planet. How likely is it that others will do the same, how can we know and measure it? I live on the frontier of my life and the only one I have power over, is myself. Deal with it.

    Reply

  6. I’m tired of Mr. Fish. Yes, there are obscenities committed daily all around this planet. Is it really necessary to create art that depicts a baby being strangled? Does that really accomplish anything positive? I think it just offends the sensibilities of those who are already in your corner.

    Reply

    1. Who cares? You want to cancel something? Focus all your attention on the heart of the matter. Smash capitalism and those who defend it and put control into the hands of the people.

      Reply

      1. Over the past 18 months with just a laptop and a smart phone I assisted homeless folks in obtaining nearly half a million dollars in benefits while volunteering. What did you do big mouth? You want to view babies being strangled commission the work and add it to your private collection.

  7. The WEF considers that over-population is the culprit and that depopulation by any [Malthusian] means is a good & worthy objective. They, however, having seized the initiative have incorporated their own avaricious agenda of a slave class or caste comprised of survivors having no more say over their lives than livestock has. Such is having self-selected eugenicists as the new overlords.

    Whilst I’m with them on the diagnosis of the problem, I’m 100% diametrically opposed to their genocidal solutions. An exponentially rising rate of population increase must be addressed. I suspect they have gone some way to address this by sterilising large swathes of the hypnotised population through mass injections of fluids full of suspiciously secret materials. I do believe that population increase could have been achieved though economic & birth control means.

    A society built on a foundation of extreme genocide with private jet owning eugenicists in control is not one that bodes well. It is fair to say that those members of the ruling class have no idea at all of what is good for humanity & the planet. They are using climate change as an excuse to get their deranged wet dreams into reality so I agree with you. They have to go.

    Reply

    1. Erratum

      “I do believe that population *increase* could have been achieved though economic & birth control means.”

      Should, of course, be *decrease*. Apologies.

      Reply

  8. When Hedges says, at the end of this article, that, ” the global ruling class has forfeited its legitimacy and credibility. It must be replaced,” I say, replaced with WHAT? Hedges won”t tell us. Hedges never does. To all those who are saying he is following his journalistic ethics, I say, go right ahead, help us all objectify ourselves right off the planet by neutralizing the elephant in the room. That elephant is capitalism. Hedges, Hallam, Thunberg and all these authors can blather on endlessly about our impending extinction, but until capitalism is destroyed first and an international socialism where the workers control the means and distribution of the wealth and what kind of planet we want to live on, all talk of the climate crisis is meaningless. It will go nowhere. Extinction Rebellion is no better than the Sierra Club because they’re both fighting for change within an unchangeable capitalist system where billions and billions are spent to maintain the status quo. They believe they can reform an un-reformable. economic system; they can file down the teeth of the saber toothed capitalists. The climate crisis must come from a socialist perspective of the international working class. It will not come from any other perspective. We cannot rely on the globally coopted governments of the world, with their shadowy puppet strings pulled by the neck wringing hands of the ruling class, to do anything but master their deceit through endless propaganda, war, and enslavement of the workers. The workers of the world must unite. All other avenues lead to that impending apocalypse Hedges always loves to write about.

    Reply

    1. Replaced by US. A system of “governance” by the people, for the people. For the many, not the few. For real though, not just rhetorically.
      It’s called revolution.

      Reply

    2. Quite agree. The drivers of all this insanity are to be found in the capitalist class. For them any treasure gained is simply nowhere near enough.

      It must be blindingly obvious to most people on the planet that politicians have failed us. The “representational” form of ‘democracy’ has become an avenue where sociopaths and psychopaths flock to try climbing the greasy pole for more and more power. Such politicians will NEVER do what is needed for the good of the population. This system has to be consigned to the dump and Direct Democracy installed. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Direct_democracy
      This is Full Participatory Democracy where politicians are not required as we all decide what is what. Real socialism! It worked exceedingly well in pre-NATO Libya. Check it out here:

      If you need the blueprints, have a look at http://openanthropology.org/libya/gaddafi-green-book.pdf

      NB. We do not need permission to have Peoples’ Congresses or Assemblies.

      Reply

      1. IMO, terrible (and unrevealing) video quality (basically documenting a drive through town), accompanied by a truly annoying soundtrack.

        And, as I might have expected, it didn’t take long before the surfacing of anti-Semitic tropes about “international bankers” and Rothschild control of the world’s wealth.

        All of which is (at best) tangential to this latest Chris Hedges column about global warming.

      2. Financial capitalism, a.k.a. usury, lending money at interest, is one of the most destructive forces on this planet. International bankers are at the very heart of this fraud. The bank owners control the real forces that make us do extremely foolish things for their [imaginary] money. Follow the money & you’ll soon see whose actions have caused such mayhem on earth and that includes climate change. Look at what the USofA ‘owes’ to these bankers. https://www.worldometers.info/us-debt-clock/ & they are not alone. Most countries are locked into this central bank system.

        Libya decided its own course & if you watched the whole video you would have seen what the people themselves decided they wanted. Compare their vision with the vision of your country’s political classes. No contest! I’m counselling for Peoples’ Congresses everywhere so people themselves can have a proper say in their lives.

        I hope you realise, btw, that money is created from thin air by bankers and lent to us at interest. So if all money created is debt and counts as principal, where does the money come from to pay interest on this debt? What a scam! It’s cost the earth & you find this irrelevant to the current dismal state of our planetary home. How strange!

  9. Hedges’ last paragraph is why he wins me over again and again, despite his awful humanism-anthropocentrism. Here he provides mostly real information about the current climate holocaust, the biggest issue of all time, but it’s worse than even Hedges states. He shows that climate science isn’t his focus; CO2 has reached 422 ppm this year. The monthly average for both May and June of this year was 420.99 ppm. Scientists have known that CO2 was a greenhouse gas for over 150 years. The oil companies were lying long before the 80s, and Al Gore and Carl Sagan also addressed congress on global warming.

    No one cared at all. If it’s not about making money, we don’t care. Nothing is safe from our wealth seeking and other psycho, anthropocentric behavior.

    But for the record, all the people we have invaded and destroyed have told us all along that we were psycho, and, as one anonymous Native American stated little more than a century ago, would one day suffocate in our own waste. It did not take long.

    I don’t believe humans or much else will survive what is coming, and it’s coming much faster than most people imagine. Hedges said a few years ago that nothing would ever get better again, and he was right. It’s going to get worse faster as time goes on, too.

    Reply

  10. If the comments here represent public opinion then it becomes fairly obvious that the people cannot get together to solve a damn thing. This allows the corporate powers to always stay ahead of the public. As Aldous Huxley said: “Never have so many been manipulated so much by so few”. It was said 2000 years ago ‘ that only the ignorant despise education’.

    Ignorance is not a good thing; it is a curse. And all the ignorant are bringing their fellows down with them.

    Reply

    1. I cannot say.that reading Chris and all.the rest of you good people is a pleasant experience.It is not easy knowing that death and extinction are moving fast. The PTB will.not yield gracefully.Our survival.will have to be taken by force . How this will occur has not been made apparent.I am.not a religious person.but I will.pray for NY and all.future generations to live and love in peace with prosperity even though it is beginning to.look impossible.

      Reply

  11. Hi Chris,
    You write “social coercion and the rule of law…”, but is that a typo and should it read “social COHESION and the rule of law…”.?
    I feel it’s rather cheeky of me to point out and ask if it’s a mistake, but i had to do it. 🙂
    Thanks, Jason.

    Reply

  12. Hear, hear! Thank you, Mr. Hedges, for daring speak when others remain cravenly silent.

    Reply

  13. In response to Countykerry Jul 24 comment @ chrishedges.substack
    “With such hell awaiting us, it would seem to me that to bring children into this world is absolute child abuse.”
    Apparently not, according to the neoliberal, bigoted, religious fundamentalist right-to-lifers!
    Abortion of a fertilized ‘human’ ovum (a zygote) IS the only animal abuse they are capable of comprehending.
    Those fully formed humans (circa. 20 weeks), yet only viable with techno-mechanical assistance; who are eventually born (yet still helpless) into lives of quiet desperation and suffering are, long-term not of their concern.
    It was not too long ago this cohort considered ‘Black’ African-Americans as three-fifths human, denying these fellow travelers the rights of basic equality.
    The recent decision of the SCOTUS, in this regard, has set us all back generations!
    We must therefore, presume they are all either vegetarians or still bigoted hypocrites who, just as staunchly, believe in capital punishment for those less privileged among us exceptionals.

    Reply

  14. I posted this comment on Chris Hedge’s site the other day and here now:

    This bit of writing should be dispersed far and wide. Hedges has finally written to the very core of the matter. And that illustration by Mr. Fish… well what can one say about that. And for those who come and criticize Hedges for not having any solutions, he said it as simply as one can: Massive Civil Disobedience is all there is left. I for one am blessed to have someone to read as honest as one can be named Chris Hedges. Kudos to you Chris.

    Reply

    1. The number of places that print comments by Chris and his fellows can be counted on one hand.That is just.one of our problems.Mostly these writers are preaching to the choir.

      Reply

  15. Exxon has been manipulating the scientific community for a purpose: someone was always going to have to take the fall. Science was going to beat climate change, except they just made word sounds, and their special egos are floundering, and Exxon is going to blame the society that refused to make its members move. After all, they did provide the gas.

    Reply

  16. Climate Change has to stand in line and take a number.

    Sorry to sound flippant but it is my feeling humanity will be lucky to make as far as the climate change apocalypse.

    Some call me a cynic. But rarely am I wrong….especially in the long run.

    Reply

  17. My biggest gripe about Mr. Fish’s baby being choked is that he only showed just one baby. I want to see more; hundreds… thousands! of babies being choked!

    Every human being leaves an average of 9 tons of carbon waste during it’s lifetime. Best thing anyone can do to save the planet is to stop having kids….
    tax motherhood to those that do.

    Remember the new mantra…..
    Strangle the babies…. strangle the babies!

    Reply

  18. What an excellent, passionate article! Thank you.
    I notice you mention ” converting to a plant-based diet to end the animal agriculture industry”. I wonder if you’re familiar with the work of Vandana Shiva and her work on Regenerative Farming? https://navdanyainternational.org/

    If you’re interested in the complex politics and ethics of agriculture, she’s worth checking out. The plant-based diet espoused by some as a panacea for climate-change might be just another ruse by corporate interests to gain further control and profit.

    Reply

  19. Chris,
    Relax! Chill out!! Smoke some sweet grass.
    It is too late, nothing can be done. All your doom and gloom will come to reality soon enough.

    But, up in Canada, the Pope is making a peace pow-wow, hoping to atone for thousands of deaths of Indian kids in Catholic schools.
    It is a modern day Ghost dance and maybe his Holiness will travel South some day for atonement of millions of Indigenous through out North America, Central America and South America. The Pope can pray, bless people, provide hope, beg for forgiveness, and encourage a better future but cannot walk on water to change the world.
    Our M S media weaponize accusations of China, and other countries of genocides and whitewashes our history.
    As Trump says to Putin, 2017: you think our country’s so innocent??.
    Donnie should have also said— nothing will change and nothing can be done.

    Reply

    1. The Pope? Hope and prayers? Magical thinking is a cause of much of humanity’s troubles, not the solution. Unless anaesthetic from reality and having to do something is what you’re after.
      Asking for forgiveness from the First Nation (& others) for years and years of subjugation, humiliation, separation and flat out murder of children? Yeah… lemme know when he offers more than words, like Reparations for a start.

      Reply

  20. “The global ruling class has forfeited its legitimacy and credibility. It must be replaced. This will require sustained mass civil disobedience, …”

    Although motivated by a much different cause, the Canadian Trucker’s Convoy engaged in a courageous act of civil disobedience some months ago, of the type Chris Hedges seems to be encouraging here, against the tyrannical Justin Trudeau government. Unless I missed it, Hedges was neither encouraging nor supportive.

    Reply

  21. Well it looks like Mr. Hedges has stepped away from the cognitive dissonance and decided to look our collective death spiral square in the face. Bravo! and welcome to reality. Now look back at all the “pressing issues” you have ranted about in the very recent past, the wars, the politics, the injustices etc, and tell me again how urgent and intolerable they all are. Tell me how we must free Assange, reform the prison system, and broker peace in the Middle East, right now as the shit hits the fan.

    What is it you used to say about “hope” and “fantasy”? Why is it so hard to accept our fate and abandon these rebellious
    Fantasies? Oh yes, the children, just like Nancy Pelosi, we must do it for the children’s sake!

    Humanity’s current predicament is not complicated, we are a species in overshoot. All of us, including the children, are about to see how Mother Nature corrects our naughty behavior.

    Reply

    1. It’s not an “either/or” situation, a zero – sum game. We shouldn’t abandon those in need and suffering injustice, or our principles. We are able to walk and chew gum at the same time. Or what kind of world are we trying to save? A selfish, self-absorbed society is what got us here in the first place. We need to cut out those cancers too, or anything else we do will be futile.

      Reply

  22. May be we are heading toward climate apocalypse before nuclear apocalypse, or new plague or cosmic collision hits us but it does not call for emotional outbursts or panic. It calls for collective thinking and acting for a sake of nobody or nothing else but humanity.

    It also does not excuse taking dogmatic positions on the subject of global change that suppress real debate as some commenters pointed out here.

    So far we had no decent debate on the subject for several decades as sociopolitical establishment and corporate oligarchy opposed it and in fact hijacked it to peddle in media brutal and deadly transformation serving their own sick imagination and interests. Fate of humanity was and is blatantly disregarded.

    The real conflict on GC (global climate change) is limited in media to the conflict between dogmatics on both sides.

    In large part it is the conflict between those who devoid of personal, specific knowledge of the complex issue on both sides adopt opinions shaped by media, selected experts and public speakers representing certain governmental, corporate or academic or sociopolitical interests. Pragmatic voices are drowned in a roar of accusations among dogmatics.

    Dogmatics on one side reject selected scientific evidences of antropogeneity of GC as unreliable, insufficient or misleading. Dogmatics on the other side believe in those evidences of anthropogenic causes of GC and that their scientific interpretations are proven and infallible respectively.

    There will be no reconciliation between them as there cannot be reconciliation between different dogmatic beliefs.

    The fact is that nobody among pragmatics on GC issue, not even those pragmatics wrongly labeled GC deniers are those who in fact refuse to acknowledge reality of compelling Global Change phenomenon.

    What they disagree about is degree of global change, direction and scale of change, impact of that global change on socioeconomic, political, technological and cultural realms across the globe .

    They also dispute ability or effectiveness of proposed remedies if any to mitigate such change via counteracting ongoing global physical process of GC and programs of adjusting population and social system to changing global climatic conditions that impact regional and local ecology and agriculture.

    The very nature of Earth planetary system as complex physical object or rather complex temporal phenomenon is that it was “born” and certainly will cease to exists one way or another in some distant future. The change is ubiquitous to Sun-Earth system.

    The Earth system will continue to change from one local dynamic thermodynamic equilibrium to another and there is overwhelming geological evidence of that fact at short periods and epochal scales. The most important expression of GC are changing local or regional climatic patterns that have more immediate impact.

    Hence what’s wrongly labeled as GC denialism among pragmatics recognizing reality of ongoing GC phenomenon is not denialism of science but rejection of GC dogmatics’ position on both sides that is obstructing further research for deeper understanding of complex GC phenomenon.

    Dogmatics on both sides suffer from common affliction namely both believe in “End of Science” dogma.

    They believe that either there is enough scientific evidences and we don’t need or there is no time any more for further research (especially into anthropogenic theory) as science was sufficiently established to make critical decisions and policies based upon current state of knowledge. Or on the other side, Dogmatics believe that anthropogenic theory of GC was disproved by currently available data and hence should be abandoned as there is nothing there. Both such binary attitudes are wrong.

    In fact science never ends will never be established as immutable or infallible and especially this is the case of inherently dynamic, highly variable nature of Sun- Earth System that is not of deterministic but probabilistic nature where causes are replaced by correlations where quantified outcomes are replaced by probabilities of certain outcomes. Complex system always has many complex causes, many causes with certain variable probabilistic contribution to the variable probabilistic multitudes of outcomes.

    Consequently so called quantitative results of sophisticated IPCC theoretical models are naturally vulnerable to probabilistic outcomes also referred to as large errors due to inherent probabilistic nature of Sun-earth thermodynamics as well as due to inherent extreme sensitivity of those models to uncertainty of historical data.

    At those critical times we need no clash of egos or legacies or hysteria but calm rational thought of human collective who care
    about humanity. And to start such honest dialog we need humility and doubt not doctrines, dogmas, beliefs or convictions or prejudices that only prevent this critical debate.

    Reply

  23. We all need to drop every damn cause, from saving dolphins to protecting minorities and, focus on the cause: capitalism and those who serve it. Smash those and get control into the hands of the people. Ignore the symptoms and nail the cause. You know, like when a dam has a hole in it. Screw cleaning up puddles. Fix the damn dam, emergency style.

    Reply

    1. We must dismantle, displace, destroy the rotten and thoroughly discredited capitalist system and form our civilization around a socialist ideology… It has been analyzed, studied, witnessed and documented for hundreds of years that this path of global capitalism is dragging us into further barbarism . The working people of the world are the most powerful force in our fragile and crumbling human society we have to organize that force against the extremely small extremely sociopathic sliver of humanity that believes it lives in some fantastic dream where everyone and everything is a resource to be exploited to support their well being, insatiable greed, and simp/basic/moronic/limited perspective on the nature of existence in this universe.

      Reply

  25. The denier and the greenie weenies, all for the dustbin of history.

    Coral reefs, wetlands, no glaciers, two feet of sea inundation, changing jet streams, changing ocean currents, degraded soils, and, well, we know that guys like Peter Ward, Under a Green Sky, and UW teacher, is not part of some conspiracy about Co2 and what it does. Just a little bit more, and, well, read his work, or listen to him on your Google Gulag CIA Search.

    Alas, we have not gotten into the streets like Mexicans or the French or Haitians or, well, you name the South American country, or African country, or Asian country, and you get the picture of what strikes are, what shut downs are for, and why blocking streets and protesting with burning tires do wonders.

    We have out of control everything, and the Pitchforks that billionaie Nick Hanauer talks about are all just rubber and plastic, toys, and USA will not see a mass movement of people demanding the end of JP Morgan, Starbucks, Walmart, any of the Fortune 5000 thieves.

    We’ll watch the other countries do their duty.

    Reply

  26. We are stardust, we are not golden.

    Ideology will save us, change the system, crush capitalism, Revolution!\ No system or ideology has ever altered the course of the human condition. The “cream” always rises to the top and exploits.

    Hope and delusion springs eternal.

    Reply

    1. I didn’t think a foul mouthed brattish man-child would stop playing with his tiny weener long enough to read online grown-ups’ articles.

      Reply

  29. Worry about the magnetic excursion that happens every 13,000 years and explains why homo sapiens have been on earth for 200,000 years yet we only have history back about 10,000 years. The ‘flood’ mythology is real…Einstein knew the planet can flip on its axis and he wrote about it.

    Reply

    1. Funny stuff. Tribal and hunter gatherers, way back beyong 200,000 years. Therein lies your bias. Homo sapiens and their distant ancestors dating as far back as two million years. More. 2,120,000 is earliest evidence of human ancestors outside of Africa: tool-using hominins in Shangchen, southern China!

      Sea level rise will happen no matter what we do. Even if we stopped all carbon dioxide emissions today, the seas would rise one meter by 2050 and three meters by 2100. This–not drought, species extinction, or excessive heat waves–will be the most catastrophic effect of global warming. And it won’t simply redraw our coastlines–agriculture, electrical and fiber optic systems, and shipping will be changed forever. As icebound regions melt, new sources of oil, gas, minerals, and arable land will be revealed, as will fierce geopolitical battles over who owns the rights to them.In “The Flooded Earth, ” species extinction expert Peter Ward describes in intricate detail what our world will look like in 2050, 2100, 2300, and beyond–a blueprint for a foreseeable future. Ward also explains what politicians and policymakers around the world should be doing now to head off the worst consequences of an inevitable transformation

      Reply

    2. “I know; let’s randomly pick a few geological, historical and mythological things and put them all together. Does that make a proper, grown-ups, sentence?”
      Smhlol

      Reply

  30. We won’t change, we can’t change – till change is thrust upon us. I know many people in the US who simply do not believe climate change is man made. These are intelligent, educated individuals, some with advanced degrees including chemistry and engineering . And they vote. Their refusal to believe is no different then Chris’s vow to “fight even though evidence points to the contrary” – exact same mentality, just different venue.
    Here’s a reality – As human population approaches 8 billion, hydrocarbon use in agriculture, distribution systems, and healthcare means that to abandon oil use now, modern technology of food production, distribution and disease treatment would very quickly result in perhaps billions of dead. We are quite simply damned if we change, damned if we stay the course. We are a bacterium on this sphere who’s time is coming to and unpleasant but not unforeseen end.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: