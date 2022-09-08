chris hedges report Podcast Politics

The Chris Hedges Report Podcast: Historian Paul Street on the Bankrupt Liberalism and Gilded Absurdities of the Democratic Party

by
1 Comment on The Chris Hedges Report Podcast: Historian Paul Street on the Bankrupt Liberalism and Gilded Absurdities of the Democratic Party

Click here or the picture below to listen to the podcast:

What are we to make of a Democratic Party that has embraces an election strategy that includes demobilizing the majority working-class non-Republican electorate; legitimizing right-wing agendas and narratives; seeks bipartisan cooperation with right-wing politicians such as Liz Cheney; refuses to attack archaic minority rule institutions including the Electoral College and the Senate filibuster; repeatedly backs down from hauling Donald Trump into court and funds far-right Republican candidates in this year’s primary elections, repeating the disastrous Hillary Clinton campaign’s “Pied Piper” ploy of promoting the supposedly “more beatable” Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries? Why is the Democratic Party lavishly funding Trump stooges such as John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who claimed that Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was “mathematically impossible,” by giving his campaign $ 425,000 dollars, investing more money in one pro-Gibbs television ad than Gibbs raised for his campaign? Why do they see the stoking of fascist fire as an effective campaign strategy? Even The New York Times has called the tactic of funding far right pro-Trump candidates a “Cynical Low for the Democratic Party.” Joining me to discuss what is taking place on our bizarre political landscape as we head towards the mid-term elections – elections the cultist Trump Republic Party looks set to win – is the historian Paul Street. Paul has taught at numerous Chicago-area universities and is the author of This Happened Here: Neoliberals, Amerikaners, and the Trumping of America (New York: Routledge, 2021).  He also writes regularly for Counterpunch.

Chris Hedges
Chris Hedges

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning NewsThe Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of show The Chris Hedges Report.

Author Site

1 comment

  1. No comments? To comment on Hedges site you gotta pay – pay to say, pay to play – pay, pay, pay

    And there is no transcript here, or there – which I find really necessary to try to comment specifically on a particular post – instead of just engaging in what amounts to the routine “down with Capitalism, up with Socialism” stuff which saturates so much of “lefty” or “progressive” discourse – I have heard it all, over and over particularly from Street and Hedges – CP leaves no room for comment, nor even a way to reach this author – as I have done via e-mail for several of their other authors which has resulted on a couple of occasions in meaningful dialogue – have never gotten a reply from any author to a question, comment, etc. addressed to them even here. Does Hedges have a “contact” one can use that one doesn’t have to pay for?
    We the “audience”, the readers, apparently are not considered important enough or relevant enough to respond to – only to be preached to, when many of us are, and have been, for some time, aware of the points of view, the issues, the facts presented – no place for our input – so I comment here with “input”, on the lack of ability to input on just about every other site or every other author …
    There are few sites indeed that I will pay to play on – and now i will donate to yours, as I should have done earlier, because you 1) don’t require it 2) you provide a good variety of authors along with the opportunity to comment on their posts here, where one can nowhere else …

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: