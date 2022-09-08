The Chris Hedges Report Podcast: Historian Paul Street on the Bankrupt Liberalism and Gilded Absurdities of the Democratic Party

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



Click here or the picture below to listen to the podcast:

What are we to make of a Democratic Party that has embraces an election strategy that includes demobilizing the majority working-class non-Republican electorate; legitimizing right-wing agendas and narratives; seeks bipartisan cooperation with right-wing politicians such as Liz Cheney; refuses to attack archaic minority rule institutions including the Electoral College and the Senate filibuster; repeatedly backs down from hauling Donald Trump into court and funds far-right Republican candidates in this year’s primary elections, repeating the disastrous Hillary Clinton campaign’s “Pied Piper” ploy of promoting the supposedly “more beatable” Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries? Why is the Democratic Party lavishly funding Trump stooges such as John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who claimed that Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was “mathematically impossible,” by giving his campaign $ 425,000 dollars, investing more money in one pro-Gibbs television ad than Gibbs raised for his campaign? Why do they see the stoking of fascist fire as an effective campaign strategy? Even The New York Times has called the tactic of funding far right pro-Trump candidates a “Cynical Low for the Democratic Party.” Joining me to discuss what is taking place on our bizarre political landscape as we head towards the mid-term elections – elections the cultist Trump Republic Party looks set to win – is the historian Paul Street. Paul has taught at numerous Chicago-area universities and is the author of This Happened Here: Neoliberals, Amerikaners, and the Trumping of America (New York: Routledge, 2021). He also writes regularly for Counterpunch.

Chris Hedges Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning News, The Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of show The Chris Hedges Report. Author Site