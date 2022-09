Share this: Tweet





By Lee Camp / Behind The Headlines

Lee Camp proves that NATO and the U.S. want their proxy war in Ukraine to be fought to the last Ukrainian. A new report shows that Russia and Ukraine had negotiated a peace deal in April. However, as Camp explains, NATO wasn’t ready for peace so they intervened to stop it. Now, after months of grueling conflict, Ukrainian forces have suffered catastrophic losses and their friends in NATO are pushing them to face worse.

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. Author Page