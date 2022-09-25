5 comments
More like the choice between White Powered Christian Fascism and Democratic Party Powered Nazi Fascism.
America is done. It’s over.
Wasn’t Ted Geisel originally writing about deafness toward occupied Japan?
It’s a whammy that Mr. Fish is playing off another cartoonist, Dr. Seuss.
I met Ted while giving a pitch about my ideas for a Seuss themed park attraction. He gave me an interrogation worthy of the FBI. By the farewell I had lost all interest in my own project and had been redirected to nobler ambitions. If we re-examine what Whos are we find they are small humanoids who live on a vulnerable speck of dust. That’s our urgent plight.
Maybe in this case Dwayne is suggesting Horton symbolizes mainstream media and government propagandists. “Horton claims to hear a Ukronazi.”