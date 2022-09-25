5 comments

  1. More like the choice between White Powered Christian Fascism and Democratic Party Powered Nazi Fascism.

    America is done. It’s over.

      1. Thanks Carolyn.
        marksda does the pre-humiliation before torture sessions.
        Have you noticed how Julian resembles Patrick McGoohan?

  3. Wasn’t Ted Geisel originally writing about deafness toward occupied Japan?
    It’s a whammy that Mr. Fish is playing off another cartoonist, Dr. Seuss.
    I met Ted while giving a pitch about my ideas for a Seuss themed park attraction. He gave me an interrogation worthy of the FBI. By the farewell I had lost all interest in my own project and had been redirected to nobler ambitions. If we re-examine what Whos are we find they are small humanoids who live on a vulnerable speck of dust. That’s our urgent plight.
    Maybe in this case Dwayne is suggesting Horton symbolizes mainstream media and government propagandists. “Horton claims to hear a Ukronazi.”

