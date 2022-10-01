The Hill Cancels Katie Halper for Telling Truth About Israel

Katie Halper recorded a segment for The Hill’s Rising defending Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from attacks over calling Israel an apartheid state. The Hill presents itself as a channel that opposes cancel culture and censorship. Halper says she was told that The Hill has a ban on opinion videos about Israel. When she pushed to have it aired as a show segment, she says she was fired.
Shame on The Hill. Foreign influence, anyone?
Years ago, I had my own enlightenment, detailed here, with reference to an ongoing annual conference on the impacts on US foreign policy and on US media.
Keep punching, Ms. Halper,
