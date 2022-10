BT's Rania Khalek talks with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Cuban politician Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla at the extraordinary meeting of the member countries of the Community of Latin American States, 2017. Presidencia El Salvador, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

By Rania Khalek / BreakThrough News

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez sat down with BT’s Rania Khalek following the UN General Assembly to discuss why so many countries oppose the U.S. blockade, how U.S. official hostility towards Cuba hurts both countries and his own personal history volunteering in the liberation struggle of Angola against racist apartheid.

Rania Khalek Rania Khalek is a Middle East-based journalist for Breakthrough News. Her work has also appeared at The Grayzone, The intercept, Truthout, Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, Al Jazeera, The Nation, Salon, AlterNet, Vice and more. Author Site