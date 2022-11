Share this: Tweet





By Lee Camp / Behind The Headlines

The biggest supervillains in the world are not human, they’re corporations. On this episode of The Most Censored News with Lee Camp, Cargill Inc. gets dragged into the light. The agricultural conglomerate is the largest privately-held corporation in the U.S. by a large margin, and the current price increases in the food market are driving their profits higher. Camp exposes their corrupt practices that are leading to such high returns.

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. Author Page