New York Times Fails To See Its Own Hypocritical Practices

In a long and detailed Twitter thread, Scott Hechinger dives into the malpractices of the New York Times when it comes to reporting on certain criminal justice elements.

By Scott Hechinger / Twitter

The following is a thread of Tweets written by Scott Hechinger, a civil rights attorney, longtime public defender and the founder and executive director of Zealous—a national advocacy and education initiative working to topple the historic imbalance of power over criminal justice media and policy.

It’s really mind-blowing seeing the @nytimes—one of the chief purveyors of false/misleading “doomsday headlines” about crime in NY & around country—now reporting on the electoral impact of their own harmful journalism practices. And yet mentioning only other papers & “media.”

I think often about this incredible statement by @Trevornoah on the fight for better journalism on crime & safety. “The NYT has some of the most accurate reporting. You never fail to write down *exactly* whatever the police have given you to say.” More:

This is how the NYT helped spread misinformation on crime. It took @nytimes *23 paragraphs* to expose the fact that the local DA—co-Chair of Zeldin’s campaign—could’ve sought bail. But declined to. Media must do better.

The power & consequences of a headline. In the midst of a cynical assault on truth about bail reform by GOP extremist Lee Zeldin, NYT still only mustered a not-terrible, but disappointing “both-sides” story. But look at the headline. Few read beyond it. What message did it send?

The NYT lionized the hyper-carceral, chief crime propagandist. It began: “On a breezy June night in the Bronx, I was on the balcony at the restaurant Zona De Cuba, sipping a mojito, vibing to a salsa band & peeking at a special menu for the plant-based mayor of NY Eric Adams.”

The @nytimes appropriately hailed the “remarkable display of defiance” by Russian anti-war protestors.

As antiwar protests continued across Russia, the police detained at least 411 people in 13 cities on Monday, an activist group said.



The protests are a remarkable display of defiance in a country where prison terms are sometimes sought for demonstrators. https://t.co/etECbB73Gn pic.twitter.com/zooLbvDvhe — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 1, 2022

Yet, the @nytimes blamed racial justice “protests & riots” in the US for murders.

Doesn’t matter what nuance this @nytimes article might’ve brought. Most people don’t read beyond headlines. So most people thought “progressive prosecutors” led to a “surge” in “violent crime.”

Fact: Any increases & far more decreases occurred *everywhere.* 2 lies in 1 headline.

Look at this @nytimes headline. Made it seem like Mayor’s LIE was legitimate. It took 8 full paragraphs & 332 words before reporters stated the truth:

Bail reform had nothing to do with this. Also the teen was ultimately absolved & case dismissed.

There are less overt, more sinister things that shape attitudes about those we punish. Like when an ailing man had a pig’s heart transplant & @nytimes dedicated an entire article to expose-in detail- a *34 years old* crime of his & question whether he deserves to live. Appalling.

A Maryland man who received a pig’s heart last week in a pioneering transplant procedure has a criminal history stemming from an incident 34 years ago in which he repeatedly stabbed a young man, leaving him paralyzed. https://t.co/Ha8m0RsbUD — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 13, 2022

The @nytimes hired a new pro-carceral “reporter” to spew dangerous copaganda each week.

In just this one paragraph he advocated for more violent, racist policing; claimed overpolicing is a “comprehensive” response to health issues; & throws in a scary “repeat offender” for fun.

What was really strange about this headline from @nytimes is that the article actually *throughly debunked* the Mayor’s “plan” as lacking in any evidence, facts, or reason. No connection between reform & crime. No data to support policing plan. So..Why?

I still can’t believe this one:

It was the bullet’s fault, the New York Times told us. pic.twitter.com/RHlBRnuNWU — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) December 25, 2021

I’m thinking about this @nytimes column & headline legitimizing a blatant lie (police budgets up everywhere & still no health/safety) by the architect of racist overpolicing. Outrageous & dangerous stuff.

I’m thinking about how influential intellectuals with large mailing lists believe what they read in the @nytimes & then share things about the need to “refund” the police when the police weren’t defunded. Or about how “reform” is a “disaster” when reform barely exists.

Thread: How copaganda works. A day after @nytimes dedicated their front page to allow police to *lie* they were defunded, I received an email from an influential progressive w/ a big mailing list. He shared the story. Subject: "Refund the police." I emailed him. What I wrote: pic.twitter.com/h5VBu4cOPy — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 12, 2021

I’m thinking about how after the copaganda about Walgreens closing in San Francisco bc of retail theft was thoroughly debunked & disproven, the @nytimes then jumped into fray & published an article amplifying the lie about it all over again.

More copaganda & pro-carceral reporting from @nytimes. Buying police, corporate, far right, & brainwashed “Chesa Boudin recall” liberals talking points that Walgreens closures are signal of failures of reform. W/o asking basic questions or talking to experts. Thread w/ facts: https://t.co/fx8UWqGjuC — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 16, 2021

Thinking of how the @nytimes allowed a police chief & police consultant to push the ACTUAL FALSEHOOD that a rise in homicides is a result of “social justice protests, & bail reform efforts.”

Just inexcusable.

I’m thinking about how this @nytimes headline should’ve read: “A year after the murder of George Floyd, police budgets in every major city increased, which should force cities to reassess why they continue to invest billions in a failed strategy.”

A year after the murder of George Floyd, Los Angeles and other American cities are facing a surge in violent crime, forcing cities whose leaders embraced the idea of police reform to reassess how far they are willing to go to reimagine public safety. https://t.co/RMzadl6Pib — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2021

Here’s @nytimes using dehumanizing language & fearmongering about people being tortured on Rikers Island.

More harmful reporting from @nytimes. Headline alone: "Detainees in control." "Staffing emergency," "Disrupting basic functions of jail."



1. People not "detainees"

2. Mass caging not staffing is issue

3. 1000s painted w/ scariest of brushes

4. Presumes jail has valid "function" pic.twitter.com/I6FYgExPyY — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 11, 2021

When fearmongering was at all time high in NY prior to bail reform, @nytimes interviewed one of the Jewish victims of an alleged “hate crime.” She bravely called for her assailant to get help. Not jail. Decried exploitation.

Didn’t include her in the story.

The @nytimes did an interview with Elyse Mayer – one of the Jewish women hit by Tiffany Harris who wants to see Tiffany get mental health support NOT jail or bail – and yet failed to include her in this story. THREAD.https://t.co/O0pIm3PvYv — Katie Schaffer (@KatieH_Schaffer) January 29, 2020

Just last week, The NYT claimed—contrary to an extraordinary body of now years worth of non-partisan research, including a GOP commissioned report which backfired to prove bail reforms success—that “research is inconclusive.”

This is unethical & provably false journalism.

I almost lost my mind when the NYT ran a front page story lying to millions of readers that police had been defunded & then blamed rising crime on “defunding” of police!

I’m exhausted of critiquing the @nytimes. But can’t stop. Won’t stop. They are so influential. “The paper of record.” Literally forming & molding millions & millions of minds & beliefs about criminal system everyday. And it’s so often so tilted toward power. At expense of truth.

Better journalistic practices are a racial & social justice imperative. More thoughts in this thread on problematic current practices & what journalists & consumers of news can do right now to improve:

Justice journalism today: "Overly simplistic stories w/ alarmist headlines & dehumanizing language that rely predominantly on police as sources, neglect nuance, provoke fear in public, speculate on short term crime data & posit police, prosecution & prison as solutions to crime." — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 6, 2021

In this piece, I offer a roadmap for journalists & editors. “Media outlets, editors, & reporters need to turn to sources beyond just police & prosecutors, convey genuine nuance in their reporting & headlines, and stop the use of dehumanizing language.”

Some additional critical resources.

Check out justicenotfear.org/debunk. Legal experts, organizers, policy analysts, public defenders, and people with direct experience responding with nuance to false reporting on safety in NY.

Some additional critical resources.

Follow the Center for Just Journalism (@centerforjj) and their work below. A new Center dedicated to calling in and supporting journalists to improve their reporting practices around safety issues.

My organization—Zealo.us—supports local coalitions of defenders, organizers, & people w/ direct experience to topple the imbalance of power over crime policy & media.

One big way: Connect local experts w/ journalists. Heres how to support: flipcause.com/hosted_widget/…

I got to spend close to an hour chatting w/ Errol Louis on all of this last week. A true legend in journalism. Covered a lot. Including how to talk w/ friends, family, & other folks about crime & punishment.

Listen here.

Scott Hechinger For nearly a decade, Scott served as a public defender in Brooklyn, representing people charged with crimes who couldn’t afford an attorney, but also long shared his perspective as a public defender outside of court in a variety of media to shift the narrative and drive systemic change.



Scott founded and now Executive Directs Zealous to build on the successes of the model developed at Brooklyn Defender Services and the promise of non-traditional legal advocacy, media and movements for defenders, social justice leaders, communities, and artists. Scott speaks widely, lectures at law schools and universities, advises companies and organizations on criminal justice media projects and campaigns, and his work and commentary are regularly featured in a range of major national and local outlets. Scott serves as Lecturer-In-Law at Columbia University Law School. Author Site