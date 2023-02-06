After 46 Years of Imprisonment, It’s Time to Free Leonard Peltier 

Today marks Global Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier.

Courtesy of Jeffry Scott

By Amnesty International

Marking the 6 February Global Day of Solidarity with Native American activist Leonard Peltier, Amnesty International reiterates its call on President Biden to immediately grant Mr. Peltier clemency. Leonard Peltier has been imprisoned in the United States for over 46 years, some of which were spent in solitary confinement, serving two life sentences for murder despite concerns over the fairness of his trial. He has always maintained his innocence.

Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, issued the following statement:

“Today, February 6, marks the Global Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier, in which people around the world are calling on President Biden to finally grant Leonard clemency. February 6 also marks the beginning of Leonard’s 48th year of incarceration. Leonard Peltier has been incarcerated for far too long. Amnesty International has long maintained that there are serious concerns about the fairness of proceedings leading to his trial and conviction. At 78 years old, Leonard has spent more than 46 years in prison and been repeatedly denied parole. We have serious concerns about his deteriorating health, including re-exposure to COVID-19. President Biden must grant his clemency immediately.”

Leonard Peltier’s attorney filed a new application for executive clemency in July 2021. Amnesty International has long campaigned in support of clemency for Leonard Peltier based on fair trial concerns, his treatment in prison and his deteriorating health. Leonard Peltier suffers from a number of chronic health ailments, including one that is potentially fatal. He is not eligible for another parole hearing until 2024. President Biden has committed to grant clemency/commutation of sentences on a rolling basis rather than at the end of his term, following a review of requests by the White House Counsel’s Office and the Department of Justice. As President Biden prepares to address the public on Tuesday at the State of the Union Address, we urge the administration to uphold their commitment to human rights and grant Leonard Peltier clemency on humanitarian grounds and as a matter of justice.

Editor’s note:

Urge President Biden to grant Leonard Peltier clemency on humanitarian grounds and as a matter of justice. See Amnesty International’s template for an appeal letter below:

USA: Further information: Urge clemency for native American activist: Leonard Peltier

