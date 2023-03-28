Patrick Lawrence: China and Russia Deepen Ties To Oppose US’s Destabilizing Actions

Share this: Tweet



Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping (2019-06-05). Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

By Margaret Flowers / Popular Resistance

The recent accord between Saudi Arabia and Iran, facilitated by China, signifies a seismic shift in geopolitical dynamics. This was followed by a three-day summit between the presidents of China and Russia in Moscow where they signed agreements that deepen their cooperation. China has established itself as a force for creating peace and stability in the world, replacing the US as a power broker. Clearing the FOG speaks with Patrick Lawrence, a journalist and professor with expertise in Asia, about what good relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran mean for countries in the region that have been destabilized by the US, for Israel and for the US’s military presence. Lawrence also discusses de-dollarization and why Russia and China are acting with urgency to create a global order that respects international law.

Listen here:

Margaret Flowers Margaret Flowers is a pediatrician, advocate for single payer health care and justice. She is also co-director at Popular Resistance, co-host of Clearing the FOG and a former candidate for US Senate. Author Site