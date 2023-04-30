Briahna Joy Gray Right-Wing Populism

Marjorie Taylor Green Challenged on Populist Bona Fides

by
2 Comments on Marjorie Taylor Green Challenged on Populist Bona Fides

By Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave / The Hill

Briahna Joy Gray Challenges Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA.) on right wing populism and her true establishment bona fides, pressing her on issues like taxing the rich, military spending, corporate contributions, and wealth inequality.

Briahna Joy Gray
Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. She hosts her own podcast, Bad Faith, and co-hosts The Hill’s web series Rising.

Author link

Robby Soave

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason and host of Rising on Hill TV. He enjoys writing about culture, politics, education policy, civil liberties, television, and video games. His work has also appeared in The New York TimesThe Daily Beast, U.S. News & World Reportand The Detroit News.

Author link
Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
%d bloggers like this: