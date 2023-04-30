Marjorie Taylor Green Challenged on Populist Bona Fides

By Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave / The Hill
Briahna Joy Gray Challenges Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA.) on right wing populism and her true establishment bona fides, pressing her on issues like taxing the rich, military spending, corporate contributions, and wealth inequality.
Robby Soave
Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason and host of Rising on Hill TV. He enjoys writing about culture, politics, education policy, civil liberties, television, and video games. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Daily Beast, U.S. News & World Report, and The Detroit News.