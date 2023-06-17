RFK Jr: Should Fauci be Prosecuted? Will RFK Jr Take Big Money? & More

By Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave / The Hill
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about Covid-19 and how he would have handled the response to the pandemic differently.
Briahna Joy Gray
Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.”
Robby Soave
Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason and host of Rising on Hill TV. He enjoys writing about culture, politics, education policy, civil liberties, television, and video games. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Daily Beast, U.S. News & World Report, and The Detroit News.