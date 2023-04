Share this: Tweet



By Aaron Maté / The Jimmy Dore Show

The rampant corruption in Ukraine is no secret, but now more details are emerging about just how little of the U.S. tax dollars sent to Ukraine are winding up in grifters’ pockets. Journalist Seymour Hersh has uncovered evidence that a substantial portion of military hardware sent to Ukraine winds up being sold on the black market.

Aaron Maté Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. In 2019, Maté was awarded the Izzy Award (named after I.F. Stone) for outstanding achievement in independent media for his coverage of Russiagate in The Nation magazine. Previously, he was a host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!.

