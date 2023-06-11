J4S: WaPo Nord Stream, Ukraine and Nuclear War (w/ Ray McGovern)

Share this: Tweet



By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / Original to ScheerPost

Joining co-hosts Max Jones and Diego Ramos this week is Ray McGovern. The former CIA intelligence analyst turned political activist helps Jones and Ramos understand the latest developments in the Nord Stream sabotage case, exploring the recent Washington Post revelation claiming that the U.S. and European leaders knew about the attack months before and the suspect divers were under the direction of Ukraine’s top dog general. We compare the reporting to Sy Hersh’s bombshell on the sabotage and dive into what the future of the war looks like.

Max Jones Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communication and screenwriting, he is currently pursuing independent screenwriting/filmmaking and, at ScheerPost, working on written and video journalism. author link

Diego Ramos Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. author link