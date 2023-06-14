Cornel West Moves to Green Party in 2024 Presidential Run

West reveals his switch from the People's Party a month after his initial announcement.

Share this: Tweet



Print

Email

WhatsApp



Cornel West by DW Nance. DarrellNance, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

By DemocracyNow!

Cornel West has switched party affiliation and is now running to be the Green Party’s 2024 presidential nominee. The author, civil rights activist and professor of philosophy announced earlier this month he would run as a candidate with the People’s Party. West confirmed the news on “The Katie Halper Show.”

Cornel West: “Which means when it comes to infrastructure and institution, it’s much broader and deeper, access to the ballot much broader. But in the end, as you know, any candidacy to run the empire in order to dismantle the empire has to be part of a movement.”

Click here to see DemocracyNow! recent interview with Cornel West on his presidential run.

DemocracyNow! Democracy Now! produces a daily, global, independent news hour hosted by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan González. Our reporting includes breaking daily news headlines and in-depth interviews with people on the front lines of the world’s most pressing issues. On Democracy Now!, you’ll hear a diversity of voices speaking for themselves, providing a unique and sometimes provocative perspective on global events. Author Site