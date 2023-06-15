Here’s Why Cornel West Switched To Green Party In Presidential Campaign (w/ Chris Hedges)

Share this: Tweet



Print

Email

WhatsApp



By Jimmy Dore / YouTube

Progressive activist and academic Cornel West grabbed headlines recently when he announced he would be running for President under the People’s Party banner. Now West has had a change of heart and will instead be running for the nomination of the Green Party. And, as if on cue, he is already being roundly excoriated by Democrats as a secret right-winger who will throw the election to Donald Trump.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger speak with journalist and author Chris Hedges, who helped persuade West to make the switch, about what a Cornel West presidential campaign could accomplish.

Jimmy Dore Jimmy Dore is an award-winning comedian and host of “The Jimmy Dore Show.” author link