2024 Chris Hedges Dr. Cornel West Jimmy Dore

Here’s Why Cornel West Switched To Green Party In Presidential Campaign (w/ Chris Hedges)

by
1 Comment on Here's Why Cornel West Switched To Green Party In Presidential Campaign (w/ Chris Hedges)

By Jimmy Dore / YouTube

Progressive activist and academic Cornel West grabbed headlines recently when he announced he would be running for President under the People’s Party banner. Now West has had a change of heart and will instead be running for the nomination of the Green Party. And, as if on cue, he is already being roundly excoriated by Democrats as a secret right-winger who will throw the election to Donald Trump.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger speak with journalist and author Chris Hedges, who helped persuade West to make the switch, about what a Cornel West presidential campaign could accomplish.

Jimmy Dore

Jimmy Dore is an award-winning comedian and host of “The Jimmy Dore Show.”

