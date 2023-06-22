Shipwreck in Pylos. Open Letter by Over 180 Human Rights Organizations

By Ivuenta crew / Pressenza
Today on World Refugee Day, we jointly demand full and independent investigations into the events, clear consequences for those responsible, an end to the systematic pushback practices at the European borders, and justice for the victims.
10 years after the two shipwrecks off Lampedusa, Italy, killing around 600 people and causing an immense public outcry, up to 600 people drowned off Pylos, Greece, in the Mediterranean Sea. On June 14, 2023, once again, the European border regime killed people exercising their right to seek protection. We are shaken! And we stand in solidarity with all survivors and with the families and friends of the deceased. We express our deep condolences and grief.
So far, uncountable questions remain unanswered. According to testimonies of the survivors, the Hellenic coast guard towed the boat causing it to capsize. Why was this incredibly dangerous maneuver attempted at all? Did the Hellenic coast guard tow the boat toward Italy to push people forward into Italian or Maltese responsibility? Why did neither the Hellenic coast guard nor the Italian or Maltese authorities intervene earlier even though they were alerted at least 12 hours before? What role did the European border and coast guard agency Frontex play?
In all this uncertainty, one thing is unmistakable: This shipwreck – as well as countless others before – is the direct consequence of political decisions taken to prevent people from arriving in Europe. This shipwreck results from the impunity of illegal activities exercised by states at borders and the legalization of practices that aim to normalize the deprivation of rights of people on the move. Activists and organizations have denounced systematic push- and pullbacks, delays and omission of rescues, criminalization of civil search and rescue operations, and cooperation with unsafe countries to externalize European borders and to carry out refoulments. European migration and externalization policies cause physical and psychological violence, imprisonment, and death. Stop diverting your responsibility – Stop killing people on the move!
Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!
So far, the European Union and its member states have shown no intention to learn from the past years and end the deaths in the Mediterranean. Instead, they tighten their deadly policies of isolation. Only last week, on 8 June, the Council of the European Union agreed on a reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) leading to a massive deprivation of fundamental rights, such as the right to asylum or the right to move freely.
It was only a matter of time until the next shipwreck happened and it will happen again while conditions in countries of origin, transit, and departure worsen and border practices force people on the move to take more dangerous routes. Since Lampedusa in 2013, we have seen at least 27.047 deaths in the Mediterranean Sea. One of them was Alan Kurdi. His aunt, Tima Kurdi, loudly speaks out about the deadly shipwreck:
This shipwreck brings back my pain, our pain. I am heartbroken. I am heartbroken for all the innocent souls lost that are not just numbers in this world. “Never again” we heard in 2015, I heard it countless times. And what changed? How many innocent souls have been lost at sea since then? I want to take you back to September 2, 2015, when all of you saw the image of my nephew, the 2-year-old baby lying on the Turkish beach. What did you feel when you saw his image? What did you say, what did you do? Me, when I heard about my nephew drowning, I fell to the floor crying and screaming as loud as I could because I wanted the world to hear me! Why them? Why now? And who’s next? Since then, I decided to raise my voice and speak up for everyone who is not heard. And most importantly for my nephew, the boy on the beach, Alan Kurdi, whose voice will never be heard again. Please do not be silent and add your voice to mine. We cannot close our eyes and turn our backs to people seeking protection. Open your heart and welcome people fleeing to your doorstep.
The European migration policy needs to change now. It needed to change a long time ago already. It needs to provide safe ways to flee. Building a wall is no solution. Detaining rescue ships for saving lives is no solution. Blaming people as smugglers is no solution. People are suffering, and they will always find a way to flee. You have the power to decide if they have to take dangerous routes because there is no other way to go. Act on it!”
With the unforgivable shipwreck off Greece, we see that the Mediterranean Sea is not only a graveyard, it is a crime scene. A scene of crimes against humanity with millions of privileged tourists continuing to cruise on it freely every year. On this account, we demand an immediate end to (systemic) border violence. We demand that:
- Both Greek and European governments and institutions ensure that full, thorough, and independent investigations into these events are conducted.It’s time for complete transparency about what happened and accountability of those responsible. This includes officials who were directly involved in the events through decision-making, as well as those political leaders who have been facilitating and perpetuating the hostile practices at the external borders for years. Access to justice for the victims and their loved ones must be ensured.
- The Greek government immediately releases the Pylos shipwreck’s survivors from (semi-)closed facilities and instead provides them with dignified accommodation and any kind of support needed, such as independent legal counseling, psychological support, and the possibility to communicate with families and friends. Furthermore, we petition for the release of the 9 men arrested. We condemn the criminalization of people on the move, blamed for illegalized entries and deaths at sea. These accusations are intended to exonerate responsible state actors.
- All European member states at the external borders stop the weaponizing of time by delaying rescue efforts.Furthermore, we demand independent investigations and conclusive measures by the European Commission against the systematic practice of pushbacks and non-assistance at sea and on land conducted by European member states – as widely demonstrated by organizations and activists in recent years.4. The European Union and its member states provide safe and legal routes to Europeas the only solution to avoid further loss of life at sea. The CEAS reform, further eroding the right to asylum in the European Union, must not become law. Additionally, we demand the creation of a long overdue European state-led rescue program.
Signatories
Tima Kurdi
Abolish Frontex
aditus foundation
AED – European Democratic Lawyers
Afrique-Europe-Interact
AK Arbeitskämpfe, Assoziation für kritische Gesellschaftsforschung (AkG)
Alarme Phone Sahara
All Included Amsterdam
Amal Berlin!
Anarchist Solidarity
antira.org
ASGI – Association for Juridical Studies on Immigration
Association for Justice, Equality and Peace (AJEP)
Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants – ASAM Türkiye
Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants – ASAM Greece
Asylum Links
Barnim für Alle
BIPoC Ukraine and friends in Germany
Blue Door Education
Border Forensics
borderline-europe – Human Rights without Borders
Boza Fii – Alarm Phone Dakar
Bozen Solidale
Bridges over Borders e.V.
Café Zuflucht / Refugio e.V., Aachen
Cambiare l’Ordine delle Cose – Forum Nazionale
Campagna LasciateCIEntrare
Campaign „You can‘t evict solidarity“
Captain Support Network
Carovane Migranti (Italia-Messico-Tunisia)
Centre for Peace Studies
Channel Info Project
Chkoun Collective
Civil March For Aleppo
Clinica del Diritto dell’Immigrazione e della Cittadinanza Roma
CNCD-11.11.11
Collective Aid
Collettivo Rotte Balcaniche Alto Vicentino
CompassCollective
Convenzione dei diritti nel Mediterraneo
CopwatchFFM
CPT – Aegean Migrant Solidarity
Cuistots solidaires asbl
de:border | migration justice collective
Diotima Centre for Gender Rights & Equality
Droit de rester- Fribourg
Droit de rester- Lausanne
Dutch League for Human Rights
ECHO100PLUS
Ens Movem
EqualHealth´s Campaign Against Racism
Ermittlungsausschuss Hamburg
EuroMed Rights
Europe Cares
Feminist Autonomous Centre for Research
Flüchtlingsrat Hamburg e.V.
Flüchtlingsrat Sachsen-Anhalt
Forensic Architecture
Forensis e.V.
Foundation Day of the Endangered Lawyer
Freie deutsch syrische Gesellschaft e.V.
From the Sea to the City
Greek Council for Refugees (GCR)
Grupa Granica
Gruppo Melitea
Haitian Bridge Alliance
Hub Humanitaire de Bruxelles Médecins du Monde Belgique
Human Rights Association (Turkey)
Human Rights at Sea
HumanRights360
Humans before borders
I Have Rights.
Initiativenbündnis Berlinzusammen
Integra Foundation
Inter Alia
Internationaler Fußballclub Rostock
Irida Women’s Center
iuventa-crew
Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Malta
Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Greece
Jewish Antifascist Bund Berlin
JG-Stadtmitte Jena
Jugendkulturinitiative Schwäbisch Gmünd
Just Action
JUZ Friedrich Dürr, Mannheim
Klimagerechtigkeit für alle
Kopin – Empowering Communities
kritnet – Netzwerk Kritische Migrations- und Grenzregimeforschung
Kuchnia Konfliktu Poland
Kulturkollektiv Semtex St. Pauli
#LeaveNoOneBehind
Legal Centre Lesvos
Lesvos Solidarity
Let’s Bring Them Here, The Netherlands
Lighthouse Relief
Ligue Tunisienne pour les Droits Humains (LTDH)
Lungo la rotta balcanica
Lützerath Lebt
Maldusa
Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement
MARDi NGO
Mare Liberum
Mare*Go
Médecins Du Monde Belgique
Médecins du Monde Greece
Medici del Mondo Italia
medico international
MEDITERRANEA Saving Humans
Mem.Med – Memoria Mediterranea
Migrant Solidarity Network
Migrant Women Assocition Malta
migration control.info
MiGreat
Migreurop
Mission Lifeline e.V.
Mobile Info Team
movements without borders
MV Louise Michel
No Border Assembly
No Border Medics e.V.
No Border Kitchen Lesvos
No Name Kitchen
No Nation Truck
NoBorders community Athens
Non Una di Meno Venezia
Northern Lights Aid
Novact – International Institute for Nonviolent Action
Open Assembly Against Border Violence Lesvos
Paulo Freire Institute Foundation Malta
Plateforme Citoyenne en Soutien aux Réfugiés – BelRefugees
Pro Bleiberecht in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Project Armonia
Project Play
r42 – SailAndRescue
RAV, Republican Lawyers’ Association
Reclaim the sea
Red Antirracista Tarragona
Refugee Legal Support
Refugees in Libya
Refugees in Tunisia
Refugees’ Solidarity movement
Republikanischer Anwältinnen – und Anwälteverein e.V. (RAV)
ResQ People Saving People
RESQSHIP e.V.
Right to Resist – linke Ukraine Solidarität Hamburg
Roots, Dunkirk
Safe Passage International
Safe Passage International AMKE
Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario
SARAH gUG
Sea Punks e.V.
Sea-Eye e.V.
Sea-Watch e.V.
Seebrücke
Seebrücke Frankfurt am Main
Seebrücke Jena
Seebrücke Kassel
Seebrücke Mainz
Ivuenta crew
The Ivuenta crew is a solidarity group for those lost at sea due to negligence of the state, specifically the Mediterranean where there is a dangerous border to cross as well. The crew of the Ivuenta was conducting Search and Rescue operations during 2016 and 2017, until the ship was confiscated by Italian authorities on 2nd August 2017. Part of the crew, along with other NGOs, has been under investigation for aiding and abetting illegal migration. For 6 out of 10 defendants, the case was closed in March 2021. Against the remaining four crew members, the proceedings were opened. Visit their site at the link below.