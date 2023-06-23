2024 Briahna Joy Gray Chris Hedges Dr. Cornel West

Chris Hedges on Cornel West 2024, RFK Jr., Green Party Strategy

by
Leave a Comment on Chris Hedges on Cornel West 2024, RFK Jr., Green Party Strategy

By Briahna Joy Gray / YouTube

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Chris Hedges rejoins the podcast to talk about his relationship with the Cornel West 2024 campaign, ballot access, strategy, RFK Jr. & more. Also, the nurses and teachers unions’ endorsement of Joe Biden, the problem of business unionism, & whether RFK Jr. is accurately representing his family legacy.

Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.”

