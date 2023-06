Watch the Q&A with Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger and Russell Brand on Thursday night at Westminster Central Hall in London.

Filmed by Cathy Vogan for Consortium News. Brand did not permit filming of the main event preceding the Q&A.