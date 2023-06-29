J4S: Trump’s Indictment — Legit, Political, or Complicated?

Share this: Tweet



By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / Original to ScheerPost

In this new episode of Journalists for Sale, Diego Ramos and Max Jones talk to Carey Shenkman. The attorney, author and litigator who specializes in civil and human rights, comes on to give crucial context and opinion about the newest chapter in the history of the Espionage Act involving former President Donald Trump and the overstay of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago bathroom. If there was anyone to give ScheerPost the breakdown on what this means, it’s the author of the book that explains the 100 plus year history on the awful law. The book is A Century of Repression: The Espionage Act and Freedom of the Press and it was co-written by Ralph Engelman. Thanks for watching as always and remember to like, comment and subscribe to battle the damn algorithm.

Max Jones Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communication and screenwriting, he is currently pursuing independent screenwriting/filmmaking and, at ScheerPost, working on written and video journalism. author link

Diego Ramos Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. author link