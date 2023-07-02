J4S: The Life and Impact of Daniel Ellsberg (w/ Bob Scheer)

Share this: Tweet



By Diego Ramos and Max Jones

Bob Scheer joins us for this episode of Journalists for Sale. Apart from being our awesome boss, Bob is a legend in American journalism and almost requires no introduction. In his nearly 60 years as a journalist however, Bob has met hundreds of interesting and influential people from presidents to civil rights activists to movie stars but none might be more important to American history than Daniel Ellsberg. The two were close friends and Bob joins us to discuss his relationship with Ellsberg, the impact he had on journalism and whistleblowing and how the praise and reverence from the media today contradicts the status quo attitude towards people like Julian Assange and whistleblowers today.

Max Jones Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communication and screenwriting, he is currently pursuing independent screenwriting/filmmaking and, at ScheerPost, working on written and video journalism. author link

Diego Ramos Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. author link