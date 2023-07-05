Louisiana Judge Limits Contact Between Biden Officials and Social Media Companies

The temporary injunction bars government agencies from suppressing free speech.

By SP Staff

Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana ruled that several federal agencies and officials could not collaborate with social media companies in restricting speech.

The ruling states officials and agencies from the Biden administration are restrained from communicating with social media firms “for the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech posted on social-media platforms.”

The ruling does not restrict the government from speaking to agencies regarding criminal activity, national security threats, voter suppression, foreign attempts to influence elections and other malicious activity.

The lawsuit brings up issues such as COVID-19 health policies, the origins of the pandemic, election security, Hunter Biden’s laptop and others as those targeted for suppression.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey described the case as the “most important First Amendment lawsuit in a generation.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement, “The evidence in our case is shocking and offensive with senior federal officials deciding that they could dictate what Americans can and cannot say on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other platforms about COVID-19, elections, criticism of the government, and more.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and other State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials named in the injunction.

