Is RFK Jr. the Judas Goat Leading Us to Slaughter? (w/ Sam Husseini)

By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / Original to ScheerPost

The J4S boys talk to Sam Husseini about his critiques of RFK Jr., which are of the most substantive and unique in independent media. While most people criticize Kennedy almost entirely on his hawkish positions on Israel/Palestine, Husseini goes deeper — pointing out Kennedy’s silence on issues such as the appointment of Wellcome Trust director Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist of the WHO and his hesitance to hold actors like Farrar and Fauci accountable for their propagandistic coverup of Covid origins. We used these critiques in our conversation as a catalyst to talk about the role that these seemingly anti-establishment candidates like RFK play during election season, functioning as sheepdogs and Judas goats, leading the disaffected anti-establishment sects of the public into the slaughterhouses of the party duopoly.

Diego Ramos Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. author link