Victoria Nuland BEGGING For Help After Africa Trip (w/ Anya Parampil)

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp



By Briahna Joy Gray / The Grayzone

The Grayzone’s Anya joins fresh from her trip to South Africa for last month’s BRICS summit. She weighs in on what Victoria Nuland was surprised she found there, and what it means for Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, & United Arab Emirates to have joined the economic alliance. She also applies her foreign policy chops to Vivek Ramaswamy’s recent takes on Taiwan/China, and the state of the 2024 primary post RFK Jr.s Palestine plummet.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

Briahna Joy Gray Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.” author link