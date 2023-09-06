Jeremy Loffredo Maui Fires

Fan the Flames: Lahaina On Fire

By Jeremy Loffredo / The Grayzone

Jeremy Loffredo visits the scorched town of Lahaina, Hawaii and meets survivors of one of the worst mass casualty disasters on American soil in recent history. The mostly indigenous locals tell Loffredo why they believe the fires were no accident, and vent their rage at the wealthy developers and investment firms they view as a flock of vultures circling over the ruins of their community.

Jeremy Loffredo

Jeremy Loffredo is an independent journalist based in New York City.

