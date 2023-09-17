Assange Craig Murray Max Blumenthal The Grayzone

Ex-UK Amb. Craig Murray: “The US Has Completely Ceased to be a Democracy”

by
By Max Blumenthal / The Grayzone

Craig Murray is the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, a whistleblower, journalist and one of the leading voices for the freedom of Julian Assange. In this wide-randing interview with The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal, Murray takes aim at the US and UK’s claims to uphold democracy while jailing dissidents – including Murray himself – for protesting and exposing their crimes.

