Is Ibram X Kendi’s ‘Anti-Racism’ a Scam? (w/ Norm Finkelstein)

By Briahna Joy Gray / Bad Faith

This week, Briahna spoke to writer and professor Norman Finkelstein about the latest scandal involving famed “anti-racism” advocate Ibram X Kendi. Financial mismanagement at BU is just the tip of the iceberg as Finkelstein applies his close reading of Kendi’s work to the current crisis. As interesting as “what’s going on” is the question of how did Kendi even get to a place where he was considered a leading scholar? Does his scholarship have anything to offer? And is “Wokeness” at the root of this?

