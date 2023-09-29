Is Ibram X Kendi’s ‘Anti-Racism’ a Scam? (w/ Norm Finkelstein)

By Briahna Joy Gray / Bad Faith
This week, Briahna spoke to writer and professor Norman Finkelstein about the latest scandal involving famed “anti-racism” advocate Ibram X Kendi. Financial mismanagement at BU is just the tip of the iceberg as Finkelstein applies his close reading of Kendi’s work to the current crisis. As interesting as “what’s going on” is the question of how did Kendi even get to a place where he was considered a leading scholar? Does his scholarship have anything to offer? And is “Wokeness” at the root of this?
Briahna Joy Gray
Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.”