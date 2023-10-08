Is the Intercept a Deep State Success Story? (w/ John Kiriakou)

By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / Original to ScheerPost
Max Jones and Diego Ramos welcome former CIA analyst and torture program whistleblower John Kiriakou. After bringing a much needed reminder of the history of the torture program following the latest 9/11 anniversary on the Scheer Intelligence podcast, we wanted to ask John about the state of the media’s relationship with whistleblowers and taking the case of the Intercept’s controversial handling of multiple whistleblower accounts as a shining example of the eroding ethics and competence of journalism in the US. John takes us through his personal history with the media, shedding his wisdom on where we’re at in the grasp of the national security state. Make sure to like, comment and subscribe to help us fight the algorithm.
Watch John Kiriakou talk to Bob Scheer on the Scheer Intelligence podcast.
