Death Penalty Focus human rights Incarceration Robert Scheer SI Podcast

[rewind] Mike Farrell: Putting an end to the death penalty

by
Leave a Comment on [rewind] Mike Farrell: Putting an end to the death penalty
Robert Scheer and Mike Farrell discuss the injustices of the death penalty.
Photo of Mike Farrell

Click to subscribe on: Apple / Spotify / Google PlayAmazon / YouTube / Rumble

This episode of Scheer Intelligence was originally published with KCRW on 09/02/16. We are republishing this in observance of the 21st World Day Against the Death Penalty.

Mike Farrell was one of the lead actors on M*A*S*H for eight years in the 1970s and 80s. Since that time he has become involved in several social causes including serving as president and board member of the nonprofit organization Death Penalty Focus. Farrell tells Robert Scheer how visiting prison inmates changed his perception of the people who are on death row and why ending the death penalty became a cause he is passionate about. He also discusses the pitfalls some celebrities fall into as they try to become involved in and a spokesmen for social causes.

Credits

Guest:

Mike Farrell – Death Penalty Focus – @DPFocus

Host:

Robert Scheer

Producers:

Joshua ScheerRebecca Mooney

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required
CC-BY-NC-ND

ScheerPost.com is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International license. CC-BY-NC-ND only applies to ORIGINAL ScheerPost content.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments