US Vetoes UN Security Resolution Calling for ‘Humanitarian Pauses’ in Gaza

The US was the only member to vote against the resolution.

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



Screenshot: US vetoes the Brazilian-led draft resolution on the Israel-Gaza crisis.

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

The US on Wednesday vetoed a Brazilian-proposed UN Security Council resolution that would have called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow the delivery of aid to Gaza.

The US was the only member of the Security Council to vote against the proposal, which is enough to veto the resolution since the US is a permanent member. Nine out of 12 members voted in favor of the resolution, while the UK and Russia abstained.

The vote came two days after the US and its allies on the Security Council rejected a resolution proposed by Russia calling for a ceasefire. The US claimed that it opposed the Russian resolution because it did not condemn Hamas.

The Brazilian version did condemn Hamas, but the US still complained about the language. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US vetoed the resolution because it “did not mention Israel’s right of self-defense.”

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow did not vote in favor of the Brazilian resolution because it had “no clear call for a ceasefire” and “will not help to stop the bloodshed.”

During President Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday, Israel said it agreed to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from Egypt. The US is still not calling for a ceasefire or any kind of de-escalation and is strongly backing Israel’s bombardment with new military aid and deployments of military assets to the region.