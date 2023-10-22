Navigating Through the Media’s Propaganda Campaign on Palestine (w/ Alan MacLeod)

"Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence." As Israel launches a bombing campaign on Gaza, Alan MaCleod breaks down navigating through the media's pro-Israel propaganda.

By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / ScheerPost Staff Writers

On this week’s episode of Journalists for Sale co-hosts Max Jones and Diego Ramos talk to Senior Staff writer for MintPress News Alan MacLeod about his recent reporting exposing the propaganda disseminated by the mainstream media on the recent war in Palestine and Israel — with claims ranging from mass rapes to beheaded babies, MacLeod says that “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” The interview also breaks down how Israel is using social media to further its agenda, and how this war is exposing certain supposedly anti-neocon US politicians in light of the 2024 election.

Max Jones Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communications and screenwriting, he is following his post-USC plans to be an independent filmmaker and screenwriter, and a journalist at ScheerPost. He has covered various topics in both his web show Journalists for Sale and writing, focusing most heavily on issues of free speech, information warfare, and foreign policy. Author Site