[rewind] Sandy Tolan on Children of the Stone

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



Book cover of Children of the Stone

This episode of Scheer Intelligence was originally published with KCRW on 05/27/16.

Children of the Stone: The Power of Music in a Hard Land, a new book by USC professor and journalist Sandy Tolan, follows the journey of a young, music-loving Palestinian boy who threw stones at Israeli soldiers but becomes a man who eventually starts his own music school in the West Bank. In their discussion, Tolan tells Robert Scheer about the lack of media coverage of the daily reality for families and small children living in the West Bank, which inspired him to write this book. They discuss whether the original idea of Zionism and a two-state solution in Israel can really come to fruition. And they talk about whether the boycott of Israel is an appropriate and effective tool for change.

Credits

Host:

Robert Scheer

Producers:

Joshua Scheer, Rebecca Mooney