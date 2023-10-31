Larry’s List: the Powell Memo’s Legacy, Human Cost of War, Copyright Case Against AI and More

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and is retiring this year after fifty five years of teaching.

On Larry’s List today — a memo that changed the U.S.; the devastation that wars all too quietly deliver to “great” powers fighting them; the contemplation of solutions to our great climate crisis; President Biden’s phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, and more.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

See here:

The Legend of the Powell Memo

For anyone who doesn’t already know about the Powell Memorandum, this is a good introduction.

The Powell memorandum, which I’ve sometimes called the Protocols of the Elders of Wall Street, but unlike the more famous “Protocols” this one is genuine.

By Mark Schmitt | The American Prospect

Also see:

Powell Memorandum: Attack on American Free Enterprise System

The Secret Memo That Ruined Democracy

■

What War Does to the Nations That Fight It

Amid chaos and devastation in the Middle East, Putin’s failing war in Ukraine simply goes on and on and on. In that context, let TomDispatch regular and co-founder of the remarkable Costs of War Project Andrea Mazzarino consider the kind of devastation that wars, sometimes all too quietly, deliver to “great” powers fighting them.

By Andrea Mazzarino | TomDispatch

■

The Impoverished Imagination of Neoliberal Climate “Solutions”

There is only one planet in the known universe capable of sustaining human life, and it is rapidly becoming uninhabitable by humans. Clearly, this warrants bold action – but *which* bold action should we take?

By Cory Doctorow | Pluralistic

■

Resettle Gazans Abroad? Biden Sends a Clear Message: No.

After President Biden spoke Sunday to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, each side made public what are called “readouts” — official summaries of a conversation. And one area of agreement jumped out: Both leaders opposed the relocation of Gazans to Egypt or any other countries.

By Olivier Knox | The Washington Post

■

Artists Lose First Round of Copyright Infringement Case Against AI

While a federal judge advanced an infringement claim against Stability AI, he dismissed the rest of the lawsuit.

By Winston Cho | The Hollywood Reporter

12 pictures of the sun, each month, same place, same time.