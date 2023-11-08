Biden’s Pathetic Response to Israel’s Bombing of Gaza (w/ Chris Hedges)

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



By Briahna Joy Gray / Bad Faith

Esteemed journalist Chris Hedges returned from weeks in Europe to find huge changes to the Cornel West campaign, Biden’s election changes, and the fate of Palestinians in Gaza. He talks about what he hopes to have accomplished in Europe vis-a-vis Julien Assange’z extradition, and weighs in on Dr. West leaving the Green Party, the campaign manager switch ups, and what’s left for the left to do now that the geopolitics of the moment make Biden a less viable candidate than ever.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!