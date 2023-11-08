Biden’s Pathetic Response to Israel’s Bombing of Gaza (w/ Chris Hedges)

By Briahna Joy Gray / Bad Faith
Esteemed journalist Chris Hedges returned from weeks in Europe to find huge changes to the Cornel West campaign, Biden’s election changes, and the fate of Palestinians in Gaza. He talks about what he hopes to have accomplished in Europe vis-a-vis Julien Assange’z extradition, and weighs in on Dr. West leaving the Green Party, the campaign manager switch ups, and what’s left for the left to do now that the geopolitics of the moment make Biden a less viable candidate than ever.
Briahna Joy Gray
Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Gray is the host of the Bad Faith Podcast and a co-host on The Hill’s “Rising.”