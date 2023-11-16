Israel’s Secret Plan of Ethnic Cleansing (w/ Jessica Buxbaum)

Jessica Buxbaum breaks down Israel's official plans to ethnically cleanse Palestine which were revealed by newly leaked documents.

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / ScheerPost Staff Writers

On this episode of Journalists for Sale, co-hosts Max Jones and Diego Ramos talk to Jessica Buxbaum, the American-Israeli journalist who covers Israel and Palestine for MintPress News and has also been featured in a number of other outlets including the Middle East Eye, The New Arab, The National, Al Jazeera and Mondoweiss. Based in Jerusalem, Jessica tells Jones and Ramos about her experience living in the region for the past month and dives into her recent pieces which focus on the leaked Israeli government document planning the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians as well as other prominent issues within Israel including the plans to build a third temple at Al Aqsa and the spin off effects of Israel’s highly advanced surveillance apparatus.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

Max Jones Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communications and screenwriting, he is following his post-USC plans to be an independent filmmaker and screenwriter, and a journalist at ScheerPost. He has covered various topics in both his web show Journalists for Sale and writing, focusing most heavily on issues of free speech, information warfare, and foreign policy. Author Site