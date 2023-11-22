Gabor Maté Visits Robert Scheer’s USC Classroom

Share this: Tweet

Watch Gabor Maté on Scheer Intelligence!

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this conversation w/ Palestinian doctor Tarek Loubani

During his recent visit to Robert Scheer’s USC class, Gabor Maté relates the most prominent themes of his work and recent book, “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture” to the mass killings of Palestinians that have proceeded the October 7 Al Asqa Flood. In a conversation that ranges from the systemic successes of mass indoctrination and self-censorship to the childhood roots of these cultural pathologies, Maté delivers an enlightening and crucial look at the world today.

