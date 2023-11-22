Larry’s List: Academics on the Misuse of Holocaust Memory, History of ‘From the River to the Sea’, and More

Share this: Tweet

Email



Print

WhatsApp

Reddit



By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a weekly news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and is retiring this year after fifty five years of teaching.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

See here:

An Open Letter on the Misuse of Holocaust Memory

Appealing to the memory of the Holocaust obscures our understanding of the antisemitism Jews face today and dangerously misrepresents the causes of violence in Israel-Palestine.

By Omer Bartov, Christopher R. Browning, Jane Caplan, Debórah Dwork, Michael Rothberg, et al.| The New York Review of Books

■

Diaspora Jews Are Hostages to Israel’s Behavior

Diaspora Jews have learnt the hard way that, whatever their affiliation or politics, they become a punching bag for harsh critics of Israel’s actions, with incitement that slides into antisemitism. It’s time that Israel at least acknowledges this reality.

By Shimon Stein| Haaretz

■

How the Hell Did This Guy Become Argentina’s Next President?

Javier Milei claims to speak to his dead pet through a medium. He has proposed allowing organs to be bought and sold on the free market. And yeah, that hair.

By David Rieff| The New Republic

■

Israel Has Utterly Devastated Gaza

The Israeli government announced in a statement released in the early hours Wednesday that it had approved a hostage exchange with militant group Hamas. At least 50 women and children hostages will be released over four days, the statement said, during which there will be a pause in fighting as the hostages surface from the group’s hideouts and underground warrens in Gaza where they have been held. Before the truce was approved, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the war will continue” even after a deal.

By Ishaan Tharoor| The Washington Post

■

What Does ‘From the River to the Sea’ Actually Mean?

I can speak to what the phrase has meant to various groups of Palestinians throughout history, and the intent behind most people who use it today.

By Maha Nassar | LA Progressive

■

The Generational Divide Over Israel and Palestine Is Widening

A new poll shows young voters diverge sharply from older ones, creating a challenge for the Democratic Party.

By Brittany Gibson| Politico