Congress Approves Bill to Prevent Any President From Leaving NATO

The provision was packed into the National Defense Authorization Act, which has been approved by both the House and Senate

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

Packed into the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that’s been approved by both the House and Senate is an amendment designed to prevent any future president from withdrawing the US from NATO.

The legislation was a bipartisan effort led by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) and would prohibit the president from leaving NATO without Senate approval or an Act of Congress.

According to The Hill, Kaine said the legislation “reaffirms US support for this crucial alliance that is foundational for our national security. It also sends a strong message to authoritarians around the world that the free world remains united.”

Kaine, Rubio, and other hawks in Congress would not have to worry about President Biden trying to leave NATO, as he is a staunch supporter of the alliance and has repeatedly stated the US obligation to NATO is “sacred.”

The legislation was likely designed with former President Trump in mind, although he has not said he would exit NATO. Trump has been critical of the alliance and asked other members to spend more on their military to lower the burden on the US, but NATO expanded into Montenegro and North Macedonia during his presidency.