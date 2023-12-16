Gaza Slaughter: The US is Complicit in Ethnic Cleansing & Genocide (w/ Dennis Kucinich)

By Afshin Rattansi / Rumble
On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to former Congressman and former Presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich. He discusses Israel’s current ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing being a wider plan for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack, ethnically cleanse and annex the West Bank, Benjamin Netanyahu’s grip on US foreign policy, US complicity in Israel’s atrocities, the self-destructiveness of US’ ‘horrific and evil’ foreign policy in the emerging multipolar world, the failed US-NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and much more.
Afshin Rattansi
Afshin Rattansi (born 1968) is a British broadcaster, journalist and author[1] who presents Going Underground broadcast around the world except in the UK and EU, on television stations including the RT network, formerly known as Russia Today. He has also worked for the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, Channel 4, Al Jazeera, CNN International, Press TV and Bloomberg. He was the launch Business Editor of the Dubai Business Channel. He was also the first English-language producer at Qatar’s Al Jazeera Television Network. He writes occasional articles for CounterPunch and has contributed to scholarly journal, Critical Quarterly. His work appeared in the Penguin Books anthology, Brought to Book and his quartet “The Dream of the Decade” came out in 2005.