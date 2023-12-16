Gaza Slaughter: The US is Complicit in Ethnic Cleansing & Genocide (w/ Dennis Kucinich)

Share this: Tweet

By Afshin Rattansi / Rumble

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to former Congressman and former Presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich. He discusses Israel’s current ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing being a wider plan for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack, ethnically cleanse and annex the West Bank, Benjamin Netanyahu’s grip on US foreign policy, US complicity in Israel’s atrocities, the self-destructiveness of US’ ‘horrific and evil’ foreign policy in the emerging multipolar world, the failed US-NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and much more.

