Gaza Israel Miko Peled Palestine

They Stole a Country in Full Bloom

by
Leave a Comment on They Stole a Country in Full Bloom

By Miko Peled / Consortium News

Pro-Palestinian Israeli activist Miko Peled explains to an audience in Melbourne, Australia how the Israelis stole Palestinian cities and farmland in 1948 and continued its ethnic cleansing until today’s brutal operation in Gaza.

Miko Peled

Miko Peled is MintPress News contributing writer, published author and human rights activist born in Jerusalem. His latest books are”The General’s Son. Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”

