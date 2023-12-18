Is Neoliberalism Really Dead? Or Does It Live on Like a Zombie?

By Radhika Desai and Michael Hudson / Geopolitical Economy Report
Political economists Radhika Desai and Michael Hudson discuss neoliberalism, and the premature predictions about its demise.
Video
Radhika Desai
Radhika Desai is a professor in the Department of Political Studies and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba. She is the convenor of the International Manifesto Group and the author of several books, most recently “Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy”.
Michael Hudson
Michael Hudson is president of the Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET), a Wall Street financial analyst, and distinguished research professor of economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He is the author of many books, including “Super Imperialism,” “…And Forgive Them Their Debts,” and “Killing the Host.” You can follow his work at Michael-Hudson.com.