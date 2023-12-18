Michael Hudson Neoliberalism Radhika Desai

Is Neoliberalism Really Dead? Or Does It Live on Like a Zombie?

by
Leave a Comment on Is Neoliberalism Really Dead? Or Does It Live on Like a Zombie?
Political economists Radhika Desai and Michael Hudson discuss neoliberalism, and the premature predictions about its demise.

By Radhika Desai and Michael Hudson / Geopolitical Economy Report

Video

Radhika Desai

Radhika Desai is a professor in the Department of Political Studies and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba. She is the convenor of the International Manifesto Group and the author of several books, most recently “Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy”.

Author Site

Michael Hudson

Michael Hudson is president of the Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET), a Wall Street financial analyst, and distinguished research professor of economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He is the author of many books, including “Super Imperialism,” “…And Forgive Them Their Debts,” and “Killing the Host.” You can follow his work at Michael-Hudson.com.

Author Site
