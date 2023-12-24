Gaza Israel J4S Palestine Sam Husseini

Invoking the Genocide Convention, Israel and the Kennedys (w/ Sam Husseini)

by
Leave a Comment on Invoking the Genocide Convention, Israel and the Kennedys (w/ Sam Husseini)

By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / ScheerPost Staff Writers

Journalists for Sale co-hosts Max Jones and Diego Ramos speak with Sam Husseini about invoking the Genocide Convention against Israel, and the superiority of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) compared to the International Criminal Court (ICC). They also discuss the potential role of Israel in the Kennedy assassinations, and analyze why Israel is almost never mentioned in conspiracy theories about Kennedy’s death.

donate: please Support our INDEPENDENT journalism

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required

Max Jones

Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communications and screenwriting, he is following his post-USC plans to be an independent filmmaker and screenwriter, and a journalist at ScheerPost. He has covered various topics in both his web show Journalists for Sale and writing, focusing most heavily on issues of free speech, information warfare, and foreign policy.

Author Site

Diego Ramos

Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. 

author link
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments