Best of ScheerPost 2023

Have a look at ScheerPost’s top original stories of 2023.

Chris Hedges

They Lied About Afghanistan. They Lied About Iraq. And They Are Lying About Ukraine.

History often reveals the reality of the present — but that didn’t stop the US public from being conned into supporting another war.

Palestinians Speak the Language of Violence Israel Taught Them

Violence begets violence. Hedges explains Israel’s brutal use of it, and how an Israeli scholar predicted its transformation into a “secret-police state.”

Woke Imperialism

In this scathing critique of identity politics, Hedges details how “Woke culture, devoid of class consciousness and a commitment to stand with the oppressed, is another tool in the arsenal of the imperial state.”

Patrick Lawrence

Ellsberg and ‘The Process of My Awakening’

In his piece honoring the life of Daniel Ellsberg, Lawrence focuses on more than the whistleblowers’ achievements. Ellserg’s “awakening” made him the man he was, and Lawrence captures its spiritual profoundness with eloquence and detail.

First There Were Neo-Nazis, Then There Were No Nazis, Then There Were

The title says it all, referring to the mainstream media, but Lawrence says more:”I tell you, serving as a New York Times correspondent these days cannot be easy. You have to convey utter nonsense to your readers while maintaining a straight face and a serious demeanor.”

‘The Hinge of History’

Patrick Lawrence believes the world has reached a “hinge in history—outcomes wildly uncertain” in the face of Israel’s slaughter on Gaza.

Scheer Intelligence

Ray McGovern accurately breaks down the often unspoken realities of the Ukraine war on this episode of Scheer Intelligence, focusing specifically on Prigozhin and Wagner.

Dr. Tarek Loubani, a Kuwait-born, Canada-based Palestinian doctor, who also serves as the medical director at Gila, a global humanitarian healthcare organization, provides an indispensable account of what he knows is Palestine on this episode of Scheer Intelligence.

In a comprehensive reflection of the history and current day situation in the Middle East, Juan Cole uses his expertise as one of the leading historians of the region to paint a picture of the war.

On this episode of Scheer Intelligence, Scheer and Blumenthal reminisce about the good old days of the Internet and attempt to trace where it all went wrong. They frame this reflection through the growth of liberalism via the Clinton administration as well as the lasting impact of Donald Trump on American media and politics.

Journalists for Sale

Ray McGovern helps co-hosts Max Jones and Diego Ramos understand the latest developments in the Nord Stream sabotage case, comparing the Washington Post’s version of events with Sy Hersh’s account.

Jones and Ramos talk about the state of the media with none other than esteemed ScheerPost columnist Patrick Lawrence. Inspired by Lawrence’s piece, “Journalists-on-Journalists Crime,” the trio engages in a stimulating discussion, discussing Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ousting, the media’s handling of leaker Jack Teixeira and Matt Taibbi’s Mehdi Hasan appearance.

Alan MaCleod breaks down the propaganda blitz disseminated to the masses by the mainstream media on Israel and Gaza, ranging from oven-cooked babies to systemic Hamas rape.

While most people criticize Kennedy almost entirely on his hawkish positions on Israel/Palestine, Husseini goes deeper — pointing out Kennedy’s silence on issues such as the appointment of Wellcome Trust director Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist of the WHO and his hesitance to hold actors like Farrar and Fauci accountable for their propagandistic coverup of Covid origins.

Ellen Brown

The Looming Quadrillion Dollar Derivatives Tsunami

Ellen Brown breaks down the current state of the “Financial Weapons of Mass Destruction.”

Banking Crisis 3.0: Time to Change the Rules of the Game

Ellen Brown reveals the contradictory reality of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse and the systemic flaw behind it.

Richard C. Cook

Is World War III About to Start? Part I: Drift Toward War + Part II: Are the Military-Industrial Complex and Deep State Driving Us to War?

In this two part series, Richard C. Cook answers a crucial question in impressive detail: are we heading towards WWIII?

Staff Writer Highlights

Double Punishment: California Prisons Set Up Thousands of People to be Detained and Deported by ICE—Including Citizens

Victoria Valenzuela delivers a revealing exposé into an inhumane program to deport prisoners through ICE—even ones who are legal citizens.

9/11—Never Remember

Max Jones reminds readers of the details Americans are meant to “never remember” about 9/11.

Julian Assange Turns 52

A compilation of articles on Julian Assange in celebration of his 52nd birthday.

Poll Shows Majority of Americans Oppose Further Aid in Ukraine

Talia Mullin Breaks down a poll which reveals the shifting tide in public opinion on the Ukraine war.

