Julian Assange Turns 52.

Happy 52nd Birthday to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Julian Assange by Darryl biatch0 via Flickr.

By Diego Ramos / Original to ScheerPost

Today is Julian Assange’s 52nd birthday. While there is little to celebrate with Julian down to his last chance at appealing his extradition to the United States, moments like this can be used to educate, remember and cherish stories related to the WikiLeaks founder. From the ScheerPost archives, dozens of writers have come to Julian’s side in support, defense and ultimately hope that the grand injustice he has faced thus far can find a positive resolution. The ever-growing tide of support for Julian is heartening, including backing from five of the world’s most influential news organizations—The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El Pais. However, it is disheartening to witness his deteriorating condition and diminishing chances of regaining his freedom with each passing day. Feel free to explore some of our previously published articles on Julian from Chris Hedges to Craig Murray to John Kiriakou, as well as a gallery from our own Mr. Fish:

Armed and Dangerous Original illustration Mind Games Original illustration Original illustration STOP THIS And Our Flags Are Still There

The Insufferable Hypocrisy of Western Governments Hell-Bent on Destroying Julian Assange (Video) (Jan. 3, 2022)

Julian Assange Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize as Calls for His Release Grow Louder (Feb. 2, 2022)

Chris Hedges: Assange Affirms the Existence of Another Kind of Human Nature (Feb. 25, 2022)

Chris Hedges: The Marriage of Julian Assange (March 25, 2022)

The Future of Press Freedom Depends on Assange Case (May 21, 2022)

Due Process Violations in Assange Case (May 26, 2022)

Craig Murray: The Power of Lies (June 3, 2022)

Doctor’s Orders: ‘Do Not Extradite Assange’ (June 13, 2022)

Glenn Greenwald: The UK’s Decision to Extradite Assange Shows Why The US/UK’s Freedom Lectures Are a Farce (June 17, 2022)

Free Assange? Yes, But That’s Not Nearly Enough (June 22, 2022)

German MPs Demand Release of Julian Assange (July 9, 2022)

Craig Murray: The Film About Julian Assange (July 12, 2022)

Mexico President To Raise Assange Case in July Meeting With Biden (July 13, 2022)

CIA, Pompeo Sued for Allegedly Spying on US Attorneys and Journalists Who Met With Assange (Aug. 15, 2022)

The Chris Hedges Report: Julian Assange’s Father on Looming Extradition and Imperative of Mass Resistance (Sept. 22, 2022)

Chris Hedges: The Puppets and the Puppet Masters (Oct. 9, 2022)

VIDEO: Kevin Gosztola and the State of Support for Julian Assange (Oct. 15, 2022)

The Urgent Reasons 300 Doctors Are Calling for Julian Assange’s Release (Oct. 18, 2022)

WATCH: Art Exhibit Delves Into WikiLeaks’ World (Oct. 23, 2022)

Secret Power: The War on WikiLeaks (Nov. 9, 2022)

WikiLeaks Delegation in Latin America to Rally Support for Assange’s Release (Nov. 29, 2022)

New York Times and Other Major Media Urge US to Drop Charges Against Julian Assange (Nov. 29, 2022)

Daniel Ellsberg: Indict Me Too (Dec. 8, 2022)

JOHN KIRIAKOU: The Lies Spies Tell About Assange (Dec. 9, 2022)

The Chris Hedges Report: Julian Assange and the US Government’s War on Whistleblowers (Jan. 20, 2023)

The Chris Hedges Report: Will Julian Assange Ever Be Free? (Jan. 27, 2023)

Chris Hedges: Julian Assange and World Press Freedom Day (May 3, 2023)

Chris Hedges: The Imminent Extradition of Julian Assange and the Death of Journalism (June 18, 2023)