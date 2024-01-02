‘Serious Escalation’: Israeli Drone Strike Reportedly Kills Hamas Leader in Beirut

"If Israel wants to kick-start a major war with Hezbollah, bombing a target in Beirut is exactly the way to do it," said one analyst.

Smoke rises after an explosion occurred in Dahieh region of Beirut, Lebanon on January 02, 2024.

By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams

Fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah intensified Tuesday after an Israeli drone strike reportedly killed a senior Hamas official in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, an attack likely to further enflame a region reeling from Israel’s catastrophic assault on Gaza.

Citing three unnamed security sources and Lebanese news outlets, Reutersreported that an Israeli drone attack on an office building in the suburbs of Dahiyeh killed Saleh Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas’ political wing and one of the founders of the group’s military arm. The strike also killed several others, with Reuters observing that “limbs and other pieces of flesh could be seen on the roadside.”

One Hamas official, Bassem Naim, confirmed to The Associated Pressthat Arouri was killed in the alleged Israeli drone strike. Israel has thus far declined to say whether it carried out the attack.

Hamas deputy chief killed in explosion in Lebanese capital



Palestinian group confirms assassination in Beirut of deputy chief, plus 2 commanders of its armed wing



Death toll from explosion in southern Beirut now 6, according to latest reports https://t.co/Y5Nf5wZrP2 pic.twitter.com/w55gNrGo4w — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 2, 2024

“If Israel wants to kick-start a major war with Hezbollah, bombing a target in Beirut is exactly the way to do it,” Firas Maksad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, wrote in response to the blast. “Hezbollah will now have to go up the escalation ladder and respond in kind.”

AP noted that “Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has vowed to retaliate against any Israeli targeting of Palestinian officials in Lebanon.”

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire with growing frequency and intensity since October 7, when a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel was met with one of the most destructive bombing campaigns in modern history, devastating Gaza.

Middle East analyst Omar Baddar argued that Israel’s alleged strike in Beirut marks “an extremely serious escalation.”

“Bombing Beirut or its suburbs had long been declared a red line by Hezbollah that would necessitate significant retaliation,” Baddar wrote. “All eyes on Lebanon now.”

