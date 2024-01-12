Epstein J4S Kit Klarenberg Original

Epstein Documents Expose Alan Dershowitz’s Sick Character (w/ Kit Klarenberg)

by
On the first part of this two part episode of Journalists for Sale, co-hosts Max Jones and Diego Ramos speak to Kit Klarenberg about the newly unsealed documents on Jeffrey Epstein and what they reveal about Alan Dershowitz’s unethical attacks on Epstein’s victims.

By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / ScheerPost Staff Writers

