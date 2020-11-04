Cartoon mr. fish

The Writing’s on the Wall

By Editor
2 Comments
Mr. Fish
Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist and freelance writer, has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

  1. With due respect, (if indeed any is due), Mr. Booth, (aka: Mr. Fish), seems curiously proud to exhibit his absurdly simplistic and child-like analysis.

    As if anyone couldn’t throw the Left’s most toxic BS at the wall, take a picture, and then falsely claim the picture is a representation of the entire Left, in general. Whether deliberately through intellectual dishonesty, or just because his emotional maturity level won’t allow him to ‘see’ beyond his own blind bias,

    Do our worst moments represent who were are? When we are raging at an unfair boss, or an untrue spouse, do we want notes taken of every foul curse we cast, and then have them published ‘on the wall’ to expose the demons that dwell in each of us, in ALL of us?

    As one who, like most Americans, would wish a pox on both these Mob Houses, it sure seem to me that the Left is, by FAR, the most virulently hateful, and the most overtly totalitarian (Stalinist). The Left is FAR more nakedly Fascist than the Right.

    Lesser evil? The more powerful evil, the DPM Machine, is NOT the ‘lesser’.

    Trumpty-Dumpty is a lone-wolf clown. The Democratic Party is a well-honed fascist machine. The Left is a collection of ridiculous preening pretenders, dancing like idiot puppets to their own Enemy’s tune.

    Does this ‘Mr. Fish’ not present the posture of a dishonest advocate? Or else, does he really have the emotional maturity and self-awareness of a grade school child?

    Doesn’t he remember from those halcyon playground days? “The pot and the kettle got into a nettle and called each other “black”. (Clap pat. Clap back, Clap pat). Each could see the other but neither one could bother to see their own self-lack”.

    Is Mr. Booth 12?

    1. While I agree with some of your comment R Zwarich, I think you’re being a tad imperious in your critique of Mr Fish.
      Verbosity is an almost impenetrable wall between the have and the have nots.
      Art, whether it’s in the form of cartoons, graphics, poems, songs and even graffiti, is an honest and legitimate means to undermine and mock the smug. On both the Left and the Right.
      There is great virtue in simplicity.

