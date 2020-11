Despite losing, Donald Trump has solidified support from an angry, disposed working class that cuts across racial lines.

On Chris Hedges’ RT show, On Contact, the host speaks with professor Paul Street about the outcome of the US presidential election, and how despite losing, Donald Trump has solidified an angry, disposed working class that cuts across racial lines and has embraced a right-wing populism.

“Yes, Size Matters.” Original artwork by Mr. Fish.

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp